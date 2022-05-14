Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers.
The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Along with coffee, travelers can learn more about the local volunteer group and make a voluntary donation for the coffee. The popular program was shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns.
Groups can now start making bookings for slots for May 20 through the end of the year by visiting the program webpage for details at bit.ly/YHR-coffeeprogram. An updated reservation system is available through email on a first-come, first-served basis.
Only coffee and other non-carbonated beverages can be dispensed; food cannot be part of the free coffee service. Not every location has free coffee volunteers every day; service depends on volunteer group availability.
Some sites may not have volunteers scheduled on the first available weekend. Groups will have signs out near coffee-dispensing areas when they’re on site.
