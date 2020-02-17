Seattle writer and producer Feliks Banel will give a talk titled “Storm warning: Historic weather in the Evergreen state” in Yakima next month.
The free event will take place at noon March 11 at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima. It's one in a series of presentations that the museum and Humanities Washington are co-sponsoring.
Banel serves as editor of Columbia, the quarterly magazine for the Washington State Historical Society. He has been a host and contributor for KIRO radio about Northwest history and culture for years. He also created the history series “This NOT Just In” for KUOW public radio and produces documentaries for the Seattle Channel.
Banel’s talk at the museum will explore the region’s darkest weather days and most infamous storms. The presentation will include archival photos, radio, and TV clips and storytelling of those who survived some of the worst Pacific Northwest weather in history, wrote Susan Duffin, the museum’s director of development, in a press release about the event.
Participants will be encouraged to share their own memories of how they survive being snowed in, washed out, or left without power in the wake of a big storm, Duffin said.
For more information, visit www.humanities.org.