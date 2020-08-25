The annual Washington State Junior Horse Show is virtual this year, offering the chance for 4-H riders to compete for medals despite cancellation of the in-person event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The show, which involves horses and riders from throughout Washington, is taking place in conjunction with the Yakima County 4-H Showcase highlighting expressive arts — 4-H projects such as painting, drawing and more.
"We're trying to give kids an option for all the creative things they've done," said Jenny Loyd, Yakima County 4-H program coordinator. "Expressive arts is pretty general. It's almost anything kids want to showcase virtually."
Registration for the 4-H Showcase and 58th annual horse show opened Aug. 10 and will continue through Sept. 30 at washingtonstatejrhorseshow.fairentry.com.
The horse show usually takes place over several days in late June at State Fair Park in Yakima. Sponsors are Washington State Junior Horse Show Inc. and Washington State University. In recent years, organizers added a fun fair featuring arts and crafts, demonstrations and guests such as the Pacific Science Center, Loyd said.
Organizers of the horse show and fairs throughout the United States have canceled in-person events to slow the spread of COVID-19. In Yakima County they include the Yakima Valley Fair & Rodeo in Grandview, Central Washington Junior Livestock Show in Toppenish, West Valley Fair and Central Washington State Fair.
Considering how much work 4-H members put into their animals and their projects, supporters wanted to make sure they still had the chance to showcase their skills and creations. Members of 4-H range in age from 5 to 19.
Horse show participants will video themselves and upload them, Loyd said, adding the registration period has been extended because some participants are having issues uploading videos.
The limited number of performance classes include dressage, fitting and showing, saddleseat equitation, hunt seat equitation, stock seat equitation and bareback equitation. Top finishers will receive medals using patterns from the Yakima County Equine Medals Program, according to a news release.
Showcase participants will upload photos or video of their projects, which like the performance entries will be judged over the next several weeks as they arrive. The top three winners in each category and age division will receive 4-H ribbons, with all CloverBuds participants getting a rainbow ribbon, Loyd said.
Non-performance classes include promotional and educational posters, public presentations, expressive arts, photography, videography, family and consumer science, clothing and construction, and food and nutrition.
Online judging can happen anytime, Loyd said. "The kids will actually hear within two weeks" of uploading their entries, she said, with all winners likely announced around mid-October.