Drought recovery is unlikely this fall, state experts said Monday afternoon in a meeting with a legislative committee.
The season has been remarkably different from past droughts, Assistant State Climatologist Karin Bumbaco said, with promising precipitation levels and adequate snowpack as winter turned to spring.
But dry weather and a record-breaking heat wave prompted the Department of Ecology to declare a drought emergency on July 14. A joint legislative committee on water supply during drought met about the issue Monday.
The chance that Washington will see enough precipitation to make up the deficit and raise the annual total to a normal level is low, State Climatologist Nick Bond said.
An analysis for Ritzville shows that more than 12 inches of precipitation would be necessary by March 2022 to reach the normal level, setting the likelihood of recovery at 1.22%. Ritzville has had 0.51 inches of precipitation since March, according to the analysis.
Bond said high temperatures and low levels of precipitation are expected to continue over the next two weeks.
Forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center also show increased likelihood for temperatures above normal in upcoming fall months.
Yakima Valley water supply
The effects of the drought have not been felt equally across Washington, with irrigation and snowpack playing a role.
The Yakima River Basin water supply sits at 100% availability, said Jeff Marti, water resources planner with the state Department of Ecology, leaving irrigated crops such as hops, cherries and apples in the river valley unaffected by the water supply issues elsewhere.
There was good snowpack this past year in the Cascade crest, which supplies reservoirs that serve irrigators in the Yakima Basin. Still, some lower Yakima tributaries are drying out because of the heat and dry conditions.
Apple yield is expected to be up 7%, he said, though that prediction doesn’t consider damage from extreme temperatures. About 20% of the area’s cherry crop was lost due to the heat wave in late June and early July.
Impacts from the drought are more seriously felt in dryland agriculture areas.
State Sen. and Committee Chair Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, said the division between irrigated and dry farmland is reflected in her district, which stretches from the Yakima River Basin to Grant and Lincoln counties.
“It’s the outer edges that are really feeling it,” she said.
Dave Christensen, policy and programing manager for the Ecology Department’s Water Resources Program, said funding will also look different from past years.
The Ecology Department has put $750,000 toward drought response, allocating funds to the Department of Fish and Wildlife as well as to health and conservation agencies.
Warnick said the joint committee will consider funding and response options and arrange a follow-up meeting.