This year’s Central Washington State Fair could be free for everyone.
Senate Democrats have proposed a grant program in the 2022 supplemental budget that would make state and county fairs free, according to a news release from Senate Democrats.
It was part of a multi-pronged proposal for stimulating the state’s economy. Other proposals include increasing business and operating tax credits for small businesses and waiving fees for Discover Passes purchased after July 1 and before June 30, 2023.
Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington State Fair, said she was not familiar with the proposal or its details, but said she supports the idea of free admission for the fair.
“We’re all about that, making the fair more affordable and relevant to the community,” Kramer said.
She said the State Fair Park staff try to do that through promotions that allow people to come free on certain days.
