June 1992 | Washington Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Park through the years

Daniel Patton, who painted the mural at the Washington Pool, sits on the bottom of the empty pool in June 1992.

 Roy Musitelli / Yakima Herald-Republic file

Community swimming pools, especially those in Yakima’s eastside neighborhoods, have had a choppy history. As community leaders advocate for a new pool in east Yakima, here is a look at the city’s pools and parks through the years.

May 1957: Washington Pool and Franklin Pool open in Yakima. Lions Pool and Miller Pool were also operational.

November 1980: City parks director recommends closing Lions Pool during highest energy-use months to offset a projected $28,000 deficit in the budget. Yakima City Council reviews alternative options, including closing Washington Pool or pulling money from contingency funds.

June 1982: Swimmers from southeast Yakima travel to Eisenhower Pool after finding Miller and Franklin pools at or over capacity. Washington and Lions pools are closed for the summer.

July 1982: Washington Pool reopens after YMCA steps in to rent the facility.

July 1982 | Washington Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Park through the years

Children swim at the Washington Pool on Wednesday, July 14, 1982 after the pool opened for the summer.

Summer 1986: Washington Pool continues operating but suffers a leak, losing about 15 inches of water a day.

May 1987 | Washington Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Park through the years

Carrie Sattler, an aquatic leader with the Yakima Parks and Recreation Department, looks over the excavation for water leaks at Washington Pool in May 1987. The pool opening that summer as scheduled was dependent on how soon work could begin on the repairs.

October 1986: The Parks and Recreation Commission discusses raising pool fees or closing one or more of Yakima’s five pools — Eisenhower, Franklin, Lions, Miller and Washington — to offset a projected $50,000 deficit.

March 1987: Yakima City Council decides to keep Washington and Franklin pools open after weeks of protests from Yakima residents. Residents vehemently oppose a proposal by the Parks and Recreation Commission to permanently close the pools, which city officials say need $125,000 to $250,000 each for repairs.

Mar. 13, 1987 | Washington Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Park through the years

View of Washington Pool in Martin Luther King Jr. Park from an article published on Mar. 13 1987, when the Yakima Parks and Recreation commissioners recommend its closing due to inadequate funding to make repairs to the 30-year-old facility at the time.
Mar. 24, 1987 | Washington Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Park through the years

The late Rev. Joe Denman speaks before a large crowd on Tuesday, Mar. 24, 1987 to thank the Yakima City Council for voting to open the Washington Pool for the upcoming summer.

July 1989: Washington Pool reopens after yearlong closure for repairs and renovations. Also in 1989, Miller Pool closes after its filtration system fails.

July 1989 | Washington Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Park through the years

Young swimmers are seen in the Washington Pool when it reopened on Thursday, July 27, 1989. The pool had been closed for almost a year to undergo repairs with the help of a $2.25 million bond approved by voter in 1987.

July 1991: Miller Pool reopens, and an organization in northeast Yakima secures swimming lessons and pool passes for low-income kids. Also in 1991, city officials install a water slide at Franklin Pool.

June 2002: Miller Pool is closed for the summer to cut maintenance and operational costs. City officials say northeast Yakima kids can use other city pools, specifically Washington Pool about 15 blocks to the south.

April 2005: City officials decide to close Miller and Eisenhower pools. Washington Pool continues operating for the 2005 season, and is closed in 2006 to be replaced with a spray park.

May 2017: Yakima City Council forms a committee to study options for a community swimming pool in east Yakima.

February 2018: Yakima City Council selects Martin Luther King Jr. Park as the location to consider for a pool.

December 2018 | Old playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Park

FILE — View of the playground equipment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on South Eighth Street in December 2018.

January 2019: City moves forward with feasibility study for the construction of an outdoor pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which brings back three designs for the pool.

June 2019 | Development talks for new pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
FILE — Ken Wilkinson, manager of the Yakima Parks and Recreation department, talks about the possible development of a community swimming pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Henry Beauchamp Jr. Community Center in Yakima.

November 2019: The YMCA and Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center opens at Chesterley Park. The pool was developed in partnership with the city, and is open to all community members.

December 2019 | Martin Luther King Jr. Park study

A third option for a possible pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, estimated at $11.3 million, includes a pool with three lap lanes, a vortex, water slides and a lounge area; a teen pool with a bowl slide and rope swing, a tot pool with a family slide, and the sprayground.

September 2020: Community members install new playground equipment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The project led by Yakima Rotary Clubs also includes a picnic shelter, benches and lighting.

September 2020 | New playground equipment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park
FILE — Members of Downtown Yakima Rotary Club, Yakima Sunrise Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Yakima Southwest, Yakima Parks and Recreation Department employees and community volunteers install new playground equipment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Yakima, Wash.

Spring 2022: City and state officials commit $4 million to the $11 million pool project, and supporters seek to raise the remaining money through donations.

March 2022 | Rally supporting plans for new pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Ester Huey, a longtime Yakima community activist, speaks at a rally supporting plans to build a new pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park Saturday, March 26, 2022. City and state officials have committed $4 million to the $11 million project, and supporters are seeking to raise the remaining money through donations. (Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic)

Dates and information sourced from Yakima Valley Libraries archives and reporting from the Yakima Daily Republic and the Yakima Herald-Republic.

