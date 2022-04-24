Community swimming pools, especially those in Yakima’s eastside neighborhoods, have had a choppy history. As community leaders advocate for a new pool in east Yakima, here is a look at the city’s pools and parks through the years.
May 1957: Washington Pool and Franklin Pool open in Yakima. Lions Pool and Miller Pool were also operational.
November 1980: City parks director recommends closing Lions Pool during highest energy-use months to offset a projected $28,000 deficit in the budget. Yakima City Council reviews alternative options, including closing Washington Pool or pulling money from contingency funds.
June 1982: Swimmers from southeast Yakima travel to Eisenhower Pool after finding Miller and Franklin pools at or over capacity. Washington and Lions pools are closed for the summer.
July 1982: Washington Pool reopens after YMCA steps in to rent the facility.
Summer 1986: Washington Pool continues operating but suffers a leak, losing about 15 inches of water a day.
October 1986: The Parks and Recreation Commission discusses raising pool fees or closing one or more of Yakima’s five pools — Eisenhower, Franklin, Lions, Miller and Washington — to offset a projected $50,000 deficit.
March 1987: Yakima City Council decides to keep Washington and Franklin pools open after weeks of protests from Yakima residents. Residents vehemently oppose a proposal by the Parks and Recreation Commission to permanently close the pools, which city officials say need $125,000 to $250,000 each for repairs.
July 1989: Washington Pool reopens after yearlong closure for repairs and renovations. Also in 1989, Miller Pool closes after its filtration system fails.
July 1991: Miller Pool reopens, and an organization in northeast Yakima secures swimming lessons and pool passes for low-income kids. Also in 1991, city officials install a water slide at Franklin Pool.
June 2002: Miller Pool is closed for the summer to cut maintenance and operational costs. City officials say northeast Yakima kids can use other city pools, specifically Washington Pool about 15 blocks to the south.
April 2005: City officials decide to close Miller and Eisenhower pools. Washington Pool continues operating for the 2005 season, and is closed in 2006 to be replaced with a spray park.
—
May 2017: Yakima City Council forms a committee to study options for a community swimming pool in east Yakima.
February 2018: Yakima City Council selects Martin Luther King Jr. Park as the location to consider for a pool.
January 2019: City moves forward with feasibility study for the construction of an outdoor pool at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which brings back three designs for the pool.
November 2019: The YMCA and Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center opens at Chesterley Park. The pool was developed in partnership with the city, and is open to all community members.
September 2020: Community members install new playground equipment at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The project led by Yakima Rotary Clubs also includes a picnic shelter, benches and lighting.
Spring 2022: City and state officials commit $4 million to the $11 million pool project, and supporters seek to raise the remaining money through donations.
Dates and information sourced from Yakima Valley Libraries archives and reporting from the Yakima Daily Republic and the Yakima Herald-Republic.
