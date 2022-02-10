Washington officially has a new all-time maximum temperature record.
The new record is 120 degrees, set in Hanford on June 29, 2021, during last summer’s heat wave, according to the State Climate Extremes Committee. It breaks the old record of 118 set in Wahluke on July 24, 1928, and in Ice Harbor Dam on Aug. 5, 1961.
The committee verified the record in December in an unanimous vote, according to the National Weather Service. The group met four times last year to review temperature reports, and issued a report about its review last week.
The committee said the heat wave was the result of a persistent ridge of high pressure, a widespread drought and intense June solar radiation.
In total, 128 all-time highest maximum temperature records were broken or tied in Washington and 116 in Oregon from June 25-30, 2021.
The State Climate Extremes Committee also verified that Oregon tied its maximum temperature record with 119 degrees at Pelton Dam and Moody Farms Agrimet on June 29, 2021. It ties the old record of 119 at Prineville on July 29, 1898, and Pendleton on Aug. 10, 1898.
