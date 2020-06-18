Washington leaders and immigrant rights groups applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to bar the Trump Administration from immediately terminating the DACA program.
DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, covers about 700,000 young immigrants brought to the United States as children. It conveys temporary protection from deportation and allows them to work. It does not convey legal status.
There are more than 17,000 DACA recipients, also known as Dreamers, in Washington state. While there’s no firm number of how many DACA recipients live in Yakima County, it’s estimated that about 6,000 people are eligible for the program, according to the Migrant Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think-tank.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican who represents Central Washington, said the decision allowed him to breathe “a deep sigh of relief,” on behalf of the DACA recipients who are now protected from immediate deportation.
“These young people came to our country as children due to no fault of their own, and they continue to work, learn, and enrich our communities,” Newhouse said in a statement. “They are our friends, health care providers, teachers, veterans, law enforcement officers, and our neighbors.”
Newhouse joined recipients in calling for measures for additional safeguards. He said he’s continuing work on legislation that will provide a permanent fix for DACA recipients.
“We cannot continue to leave the fate of Dreamers before the courts or in the balance between administrations,” he said. “We must provide lasting certainty for Dreamers, once and for all.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee spoke with several Dreamers, who shared their excitement about the court decision and their goals for the future, during a Thursday afternoon press briefing. Inslee said he didn’t want to celebrate the decision alone, adding DACA recipients are important leaders in the state.
“These aspiring women and men are an integral part of our communities, contributing talent and promise to our state,” he said. “They built their lives here, go to school and work here, and know no other place as home.”
Inslee said in a news release that the Trump administration’s actions regarding DACA recipients since September 2017 have been “cruel, senseless and unlawful.”
The Trump Administration announced plans to phase out the DACA program in September 2017, a move that met with several lawsuits and three nationwide injunctions by U.S. District Courts in California, the District of Columbia, and New York.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision Thursday means recipients can continue to pursue their goals in the United States.
Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, said the organization is still processing the impact of the decision.
“While we are very happy with this decision, the court’s decision indicated that the administration still has the authority to end DACA,” Barón said. “The lives of DACA recipients, their livelihoods, and their contributions to our communities are at stake.”
Barón said his organization is urging Congress to pass a revised version of the Dream Act that will provide a pathway to citizenship, since the current DACA program does not.