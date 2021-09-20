A statewide burn ban for state Department of Natural Resources lands ended 10 days early on Monday amid a shift in the weather.
Outdoor burning, campfires, the use of charcoal briquettes and prescribed burns on all forest lands within the department's protection zone are allowed, according to a news release Monday.
The move follows the reopening of recreation lands last week after they had been closed because of fire danger.
“It’s been a long, challenging wildfire season that began with a historic number of fires that were unrelenting -- until now,” Commissioner Hilary Franz said in a news release. “With autumn’s rains and other shifting weather conditions, I am optimistic we’ve turned the corner, and I couldn’t be happier to continue lifting safety restrictions as a result.”
