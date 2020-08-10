The 2020 Washington fresh apple crop will be similar to last year, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association said in a news release.
The Yakima-based organization anticipates a fresh apple crop of 134 million 40-pound boxes for 2020. That nearly matches the 133.9 million boxes harvested a year earlier.
Growers have started the harvest of early varieties. Harvest will continue into November.
Gala is expected to make the highest percentage of the crop at 23%, or about 30.8 million boxes. Red Delicious, once the state's dominant apple variety, is second with 18%. Rounding out the top five varieties is Fuji at 14% and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp at 13% each.
Cosmic Crisp, the variety developed at Washington State University that made its commercial debut last year, is expected to make up 1.2% of the 2020 crop, or just over 1.6 million boxes. That is a sizable increase from the 323,000 boxes harvested and shipped last year.
Organic apples are expected to make up 16% of the crop or 21 million boxes. That’s an increase from 15 million boxes in the 2019 apple crop.
This story will be updated.