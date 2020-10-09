With most of Washington’s apple crop picked, growers are downgrading their forecast for the harvest.
Washington Apple Commission announced Thursday that reports show that this year’s harvest will be 10% less than the 134 million boxes forecast in August, according to a commission news release.
Among the factors cited for the reduction were trees going into a reduced growth cycle, workers doing more selective sort-picking in the orchards and a Labor Day windstorm that buffeted orchards in the Yakima Valley and elsewhere, damaging fruit, the release said.
Apple growers also noted that sizing appeared to be smaller this year, the release said.
But the apple commission reports increased demand for the fruit due to the coronavirus pandemic turning people’s attention to more healthy foods, the release said.
Washington is the nation’s largest apple-producing state, with 65% of the nation’s apples grown here.