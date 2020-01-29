Flu numbers have declined this month, and Yakima health officials want people to continue practicing good hygiene to keep it that way.
Lilián Bravo, a spokeswoman for the Yakima Health District, said numbers of those impacted by the flu, and specifically Influenza B, spiked between mid-November and mid-December. That spike began to reduce after mid-December.
“However, even though cases have reduced, we are still in influenza season and anticipating future spikes before influenza season is over,” she said. “The Yakima Health District is still working with hospitals to provide appropriate guidance to ensure the spread of influenza is minimized.”
Bravo said the health district also has seen additional cases of Hepatitis A since the first cases of the outbreak occurred in November and December.
Flu update
As of Jan. 29, Yakima County has had two deaths related to flu. Both involved adult patients who had pre-existing medical conditions, Bravo said.
Flu data hasn’t been released yet for this week. But as of Jan. 18, there have been 1,270 positive tests for the flu from patients at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital and Astria hospitals in Yakima, Toppenish and Sunnyside, Bravo said.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, weakness and body aches.
Hepatitis A update
As of Wednesday, 28 people have tested positive for Hepatitis A. All cases are linked to the current outbreak in the county, Bravo said.
In two of those cases, people had no identified risk factors. But Bravo said it’s normal for risk factors to be absent when dealing with Hepatitis A.
Although most cases have been among people experiencing homelessness and among drug users, anyone who is exposed and has not been vaccinated can contract the virus, Bravo said.
“The Yakima Health District continues to partner with community organizations to provide the vaccine and outreach to the at-risk population,” she said.
What to do
Bravo said that community members should make sure they are up-to-date on their vaccines.
“The Yakima Health District continues to urge the public to get their flu and Hepatitis A vaccines,” she said. “It’s not too late.”
People also should take common sense precautions, such as frequently washing their hands with soap and warm water and staying home from work if they are sick, she added.
Bravo said that several clinics have extended hours to assist people in getting the care they need. Astria Regional hospital in Yakima closed in early January, and the health department offered information about the best place to get care:
- Primary care providers are preferred for common illnesses, minor injuries, and routine or ongoing care.
- Urgent care offers same-day service if a primary care doctor isn’t available and if a person feels symptoms will get worse with waiting.
- Emergency care for chest or severe abdominal pain; coughing or vomiting blood; severe burns; difficulty breathing; sudden dizziness, weakness or loss of coordination or balance; high fevers; or bleeding that doesn’t stop.
Facilities with extended hours include Community Health of Central Washington, Comprehensive Mental Health Services, Healthy Now Convenient Care, Yakima Valley Urgent Care in Union Gap, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, and the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. Astria Health Centers in Yakima remain open.
More information is available on the health district’s website.
For more information about providers, call 2-1-1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information on which clinics offer extended hours, visit the Yakima Health District’s website at: https://www.yakimacounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/23563/EXTENDED-HOURS_Jan2820.