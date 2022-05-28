Shawn Marceau, left, leads the Warrior Walk down Lateral A Road Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Wapato, Wash. Marceau was joined by others in his 17-mile walk from his home to Tahoma Cemetery in honor of his son Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson and 16 other Marines who were killed in the same deployment in 2011.
iShawn Marceau, left, and Don Blanchard, right, leave a marker at the intersection of West Wapato Road and Lateral A Road for Lance Cpl. Jared C. Verbeek during the Warrior Walk Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Wapato, Wash. Marceau was joined by others in his 17-mile walk from his home to Tahoma Cemetery in honor of his son Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson and 16 other marines who were killed in the same deployment in 2011. The group left a marker every mile for each of the 17 marines. Blanchard joined the walk because he is a gold star father who lost his son Cpt. Aaron R. Blanchard in 2013.
Shawn Marceau, front right, leads the Warrior Walk down Lateral A Road Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Wapato, Wash. Marceau was joined by others in his 17-mile walk from his home to Tahoma Cemetery in honor of his son Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson and 16 other marines who were killed in the same deployment in 2011.
Shawn Marceau, right, leads the Warrior Walk down Lateral A Road Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Wapato, Wash. Marceau was joined by others in his 17-mile walk from his home to Tahoma Cemetery in honor of his son Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson and 16 other marines who were killed in the same deployment in 2011.
Shawn Marceau led a Warrior Walk through the Yakima Valley on Saturday, trekking 17 miles from his home in Harrah to Tahoma Cemetery in Yakima.
The walk honored his late son, Lance Cpl. Joe M. Jackson, who was 22 when he was killed by an improvised bomb during a deployment in the Helmand province of Afghanistan on April 24, 2011 — Easter Sunday.
Marceau, program manager for the Yakama Nation Veteran Affairs office for the past four years, served from 1990-94 as an infantryman in a rifle platoon of the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines. In his work, he helps other veterans transition to civilian life and pursue their life goals.
Since Jackson’s 1st Battalion 5th Marines lost 17 men in Afghanistan in 2011, Marceau decided to walk 17 miles — a mile to honor each man. The group carried 12-by-13-inch American flags, planting one each mile along the way.
