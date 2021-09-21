Warmer temperatures following the weekend’s cool, wet weather mean the Schneider Springs Fire is becoming more active, firefighters say.
The lightning-sparked fire, which has been burning since early August about 18 miles northwest of Naches, grew to 105,447 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the fire incident command team. It’s an area roughly six times the size of Yakima.
The fire is at 31% containment with 494 people assigned, the release said.
With temperatures approaching 70 degrees, fire crews are seeing more activity in the fire area, the release said. Temperatures are expected to be warmer through the weekend.
Crews were expected to work on closing one of the last remaining containment lines outside the wilderness area Tuesday, from Forest Service Road 1791-364 to the Bumping River, the release said, as well as monitoring hot spots in the Bumping River area.
“We talked a couple days ago about there’s days to fight and there’s days to run,” Dean Lange, operations section chief for the fire’s incident management team, said during a Tuesday morning briefing. “Today’s going to be another fighter.”
Crews were conducting backfire operations on a containment line near Cliffdell, the Tuesday update said. The fires burn fuel between the containment line and the main fire, stopping its growth.
Firefighters were also taking down the protective measures for cabins and buildings at Bumping Lake Campground, the release said.
A Level 2 evacuation notice, meaning residents in the area must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, is in effect for the Bumping River Road corridor from north to south, as well as State Route 410 from Salmon Cove to Pinecliff. A Level 1 notice is in place for 410 from Pinecliff to the U.S. Highway 12 junction, and along U.S. 12 to the Tieton Reservoir Road, the release said.
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands in the fire area remain closed, the release said.
Fire officials predict the last of the fire should be out around Thanksgiving in November.
