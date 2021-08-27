Lower temperatures at the Schneider Springs Fire are giving way to warmer, drier weather this weekend. And the return to seasonal temperatures could help the fire grow, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The fire 18 miles northwest of Naches grew 1,652 acres from Thursday to Friday. The fire is now at roughly 75,055 acres.
There were 670 people assigned to fight the fire Friday.
Work continued along the southern edge of the fire, information officer Kent Romney said. Crews waited for favorable conditions to continue a firing operation on Bethel Ridge. Wind gusts, which delayed the burn Thursday, continued Friday.
The burn to prevent the Schneider Springs Fire from moving south was started by crews Wednesday evening and will take several days to complete, the Forest Service reported on InciWeb. The firing operation will contribute to more smoke in Yakima, Friday morning’s report said.
Crews took advantage of the cooler weather and worked to strengthen the lines to the south on Friday, Romney said. They also continued work on an indirect fire line west from Bethel Ridge to the William O. Douglas Wilderness boundary.
Structure protection is a priority. Firefighters continued to prepare structures on State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12, the fire report said.
Aircraft were able to fly. Aerial teams assisted crews on the ground and worked to cool hot spots, Romney said.
Evacuations and closures
Evacuation levels remained unchanged Friday.
Bumping River Road remains in a Level 3 “go now” status. The evacuation level for State Route 410 is a Level 2 “be set” evacuation level. The evacuation order along Highway 12 is a Level 1 “be ready” evacuation order.
A Red Cross shelter for those who have been evacuated has been established at Summit View Church of Christ, 100 N. 72nd Ave. in Yakima.
Parts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the state’s Oak Creek Wildlife Unit are closed because of the fire.
The closure is between Highway 12 and State Route 410. Forest closure orders are different from evacuation levels.