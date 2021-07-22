Live theater will return to Yakima in September as the Warehouse Theatre Company opens its four-show 2021-22 season with the comedy “Clue: On Stage.”
The company, which has been producing community theater since 1947, cut short its 2019-20 season at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up canceling its 2020-2021 season entirely. It has been 18 months since the company last staged a show.
“The community has been through so much over these past months,” Warehouse board President Andrea Goberville said in the news release announcing the season. “People just haven’t been able to gather. The Warehouse is so excited to welcome our theater family back this fall to laugh and live again.”
Board Past President Stephen Clark echoed that sentiment, saying the theater provides community for company members and audiences alike.
“Everybody’s gone through so much isolation during the pandemic and this outlet for people to use — for creativity and socializing — is huge,” Clark said.
The season includes:
- “Clue: On Stage,” which opens Sept. 17 with shows Sept. 18, 23-25 and 30 and Oct.1-2 with matinees on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. The comedy based on the classic board game will be directed by Ray Pritchard and produced by Pat Seely.
- “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” which opens Thanksgiving night Nov. 25 with performances Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 1-4 and 8-11 with matinees Dec. 4 and 11. The musical based on the Louisa May Alcott book will be directed by Brandon Lamb and produced by Seely.
- “The Savannah Sipping Society,” which opens Feb. 11 with performances Feb. 12, 17-19 and 24-26 with a matinee Feb. 19. The comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten will be directed by Melissa Labberton and produced by Goberville.
- “Little Shop of Horrors,” which opens May 5 with performances May 6-7, 12-14 and 18-21 with matinees May 14 and 21. The botanical sci-fi musical will be directed by Angel Saucedo and produced by Christina Meeks.
All four shows are new to the company and all were chosen with the goal of offering lighthearted fare for weary audiences.
“One thing we really wanted to do was not do anything too heavy or heady,” Clark said. “We want to get people laughing, get people enjoying entertainment.”
Tickets are available at www.warehousetheatrecompany.org. Patrons may still call the box office, 509-966-0951, for assistance as well.
Tickets for plays are $20 adults and $18 for seniors and students. Pricing for musicals is $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Season subscriptions at $80 for adults and $70 for students and seniors will be available soon.
Individual tickets for “Clue: On Stage” go on sale Sept. 10.