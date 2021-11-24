A 28-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning when her car ran into a guardrail near White Swan, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies say.
Deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and crews from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called to the intersection of Stephenson and Evans roads around 9:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.
Responders found Amberae L. Sweowat of Wapato dead in the car with severe head injuries, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Crash investigators determined that Sweowat was headed north on Stephenson Road approaching the intersection and went off the west side of the road, striking the end of the guard rail, the release said. The railing went through the windshield of her 2009 Ford Focus and tore the roof off.
Deputies believe she fell asleep while driving, and there was no evidence of intoxicants, the release said.
