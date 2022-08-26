A 40-year-old Wapato woman was killed when the car she was in was hit by a pickup early Thursday morning.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and medics from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called to the 1300 block of Lateral A Road near Parker for a crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies found a 2005 Toyota Corolla that had been rear-ended by a 2004 Ford F250 that was in a canal, the release said.
The Corolla’s driver was taken to a local hospital with what the release described as serious injuries. The driver’s condition was not known.
Marisol Chavez, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Both vehicles were heading north on the road. The Corolla was waiting to make a left turn into an orchard, the release said. The pickup truck’s driver, who was not injured, did not see the car until the last minute and unsuccessfully tried to avoid the crash, according to the release.
Deputies say the Chavez and the Corolla’s driver were both wearing seat belts, and that intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.