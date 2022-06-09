WAPATO — Remembering what her mother said, Janel Pimms knows she was right. But Janel was a young teen and admittedly stubborn.
“We’d be in the car and she’d be like, ‘Janel, just do your homework,’” Janel said of Carmanita “Carman” Pimms, who raised her. “I’d get home and do everything but my homework.”
Carman believed in her. She knew Janel could succeed if she applied herself, and told her so. Janel knew that too, but heard her words without really listening.
“I didn’t apply myself very often in school,” Janel said.
Carman Pimms died Aug. 21. As executive director of The Campbell Farm, a Presbyterian ministry mission near Wapato, Carman knew many people. She supported — and mothered — community members in her own way. She built strong outreach efforts that included a feeding program to help children, the homeless and elders.
“She was such a loving person,” Janel said of Carman, who grew up in White Swan and was a Yakama Nation citizen. “She didn’t want people to feel like they weren’t loved.”
Janel will graduate from Wapato High School on Thursday in ceremonies at the Yakima SunDome. She is frank about her struggles in school, including mental health issues. Losing someone so precious to her in her senior year understandably could have shattered Janel’s focus and her hard-earned gains.
On Tuesday, Janel remembered her mother as she sat outside Fiddle’s Coffee House, a popular gathering place. Warmer weather had finally arrived and a slight breeze toyed with decorative greenery.
“She always talked to me about graduating. ‘I want to see you graduate,’ she’d say,” Janel said. “I’m sitting here two days before graduation.
“I did it, Mom,” she added.
Caring people have made the difference for Janel. She mentioned her English teacher, Kwasa Goudy-Sutterlict. English is one of Janel’s favorite subjects and Goudy-Sutterlict went beyond teaching to help Janel succeed, she said.
“She’s probably one of the most caring teachers in the Wapato School District and she supported me,” Janel said.
School has been difficult for Janel because she has struggled with her mental health, she said. She was diagnosed with anxiety and depression in middle school after talking to a therapist about what she’d been going through and how she was feeling.
A few months ago, Janel was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, she said. She doesn’t mind talking about it. “I’m a very open person,” Janel said.
Janel also switched school districts while growing up, which can be challenging. She attended Wapato schools until ninth grade, transferring to Eisenhower High School for her fall semester that school year. It didn’t work out and she returned to Wapato High for the spring semester of ninth grade.
In 10th grade, Janel moved to Beaverton, Ore., where a sister lived, and attended the fall semester of school there before returning to Wapato High again for her spring semester.
She has reached this point in her life by focusing on self-care and the continuing support of her relatives. That includes her aunt Dionna Bennett, director of The Campbell Farm.
“I just take every day one day at a time,” Janel said. “My family helps a lot, too. My aunt Dionna has helped me by advocating for me at school and pushing me to be the best person that I can.”
Another aunt beaded her graduation cap. Janel looks forward to gathering with relatives and friends for a graduation party this weekend.
She plans to get a summer job, though she’s not sure where yet. Janel isn’t working now because her focus has been on school, she said, and preparing for graduation.
“I have a lot of mixed emotions about it. It’s exciting, but scary,” she said.
