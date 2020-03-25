The city of Wapato will have a new police chief starting April 1.
City officials announced Nolan Wentz, a retired law enforcement officer with more than 32 years of experience, signed an agreement Tuesday morning to serve as the city’s next police chief.
Wentz retired from the Yakima Police Department in June 2016, after serving for more than 26 years. He also served for six years with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Details of the agreement are not yet available, but Wentz’s first day on the job will be April 1, said Wapato Mayor Keith Workman.
“We believe he will be an outstanding addition to City of Wapato’s police department,” Workman said.
Wentz will take over the position from Sgt. Mike Deccio, who has been serving as the city’s interim police chief since December, when Workman placed Officer Michael Campos on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
Wapato City Council meetings currently are on hiatus given coronavirus concerns.