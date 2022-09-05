WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade.
The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation Warriors Association were honored.
A steady stream of Wapato High School sports teams, the WHS band, beauty pageant winners, classic cars and political candidates followed, all accompanied by the sirens, flashing lights and friendly waves of first responders.
The parade began at Wapato High School before proceeding up South Wapato Avenue from Ninth to Third streets.
