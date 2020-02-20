Wapato’s interim police chief had to step in during Tuesday’s Wapato council meeting after members of the community refused to acknowledge the mayor’s call to adjourn the meeting.
At least half a dozen Wapato residents who attended the meeting had questions about why their utility bills had increased.
City staff attributed the increase to rate hikes the city council unanimously approved in December to prevent the city from defaulting on a wastewater treatment loan. With the change, city residents’ sewer bills would increase by about $23 a month, City Clerk Treasurer Kim Grimm said at the December meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Wapato resident Lori Garcia said the city of Wapato should have considered other options than billing residents.
“There should be some way to find more grants, or something, because this is not helping. This is the poorest community in Washington,” she said. “I really want you guys to look at charging everyone as a last resort, not a first resort.”
Residents addressed the council in both English and Spanish. Magda Maes translated for residents and council members.
About 13 minutes into those exchanges, Mayor Keith Workman, who was participating in the meeting via speakerphone, said he was losing connection and was not able to hear clearly and asked that the meeting be adjourned.
The council did not second the motion to adjourn, and members of the public continued to approach and address the council.
Interim Police Chief Sgt. Mike Deccio stopped comments by explaining that Workman had adjourned the meeting. Residents said they had the right to be heard and that the council seemed willing to listen to them.
Deccio said that Workman had the authority to adjourn the meeting.
Workman, at the end of the meeting, said via speakerphone that he had no problem with people coming to speak, but that comments would have to be continued at the next meeting.
Background
At a Wapato City Council meeting in December, Public Works Director Jeff Schumacker said the city was having trouble meeting financial obligations required by an $8 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2014, given a mandate by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade Wapato’s wastewater treatment plant.
City Clerk-Treasurer Kim Grimm noted unauthorized expenses from the restricted use funds by the city’s previous administration meant the city was in violation of the terms of repaying the loan. She noted that city residents would see extremely high increases in their sewer, water and utility rates if the city defaulted on the loan and the federal government decided to take over the wastewater treatment plant.
Grimm suggested increasing sewer utility rates as a possible solution for replenishing funds.
Other utilities news
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Grimm said she had signed on with Evergreen Financial to help collect the city’s outstanding utility bills.
Grimm said the city needed to collect on $134,868 of payments that were more than 30 days late, the same amount that would cover the city’s next scheduled wastewater treatment payment, which is billed in six-month increments.
Residents who are behind in payments still have running water, as the city does not do any shut-offs until March 10 because of freezing weather, Schumacker said.
Grimm said residents would be alerted via their bills, both in English and Spanish, that the city needs to collect or it will shut down utilities after that date passes.