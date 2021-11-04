A 2021 graduate of Wapato High School is one of two inaugural winners of the Tribal Adaptive Student-Athlete of the Year Award and will be honored during a virtual event Thursday.
Alicia Guerrero, a freshman at the University of Illinois who is attending on a wheelchair basketball scholarship, is the inaugural Tribal Adaptive female student-athlete honoree. She is a member of the Tolowa Dee-ni’ and the Yakama nations, according to a news release from Eve’s Fund for Native American Health Initiatives and the Tribal Adaptive Organization.
The two nonprofits partner to promote health and wellness among young Native Americans. Guerrero will receive a $1,500 scholarship from Tribal Adaptive, made possible by financial support from Eve’s Fund.
A virtual award ceremony will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday. Watch on the Tribal Adaptive Organization’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/disablednativeoutreachprogram/.
Caiden Baxter, a member of the Pokagan band of Potowatomi tribe, is the inaugural male scholarship awardee.
The awards recognize the students’ hard work and perseverance in overcoming obstacles to achieve their potential as athletes and students, redefining the possibilities for individuals with physical disabilities, the news release said. Guerrero and Baxter were chosen for their success in the classroom and in the competitive arena as well as their future potential.
Guerrero was a state track and field champion and a top student at Wapato High. She lost her left leg in a lawn mowing accident at age 2. Growing up, she was inspired by the prosthetists who made her artificial legs and she decided she wanted to enter the field. She is a biology major at the University of Illinois.
A native of Niles, Mich., Caiden suffered a spinal cord injury at age 15 in an ATV crash, leaving him with partial paralysis from the waist down. An honors student before and after his injury, he graduated from Niles High School and the Berrien RESA Mathematics & Science Center before being accepted to the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor with a HAIL Scholarship (High Achieving Involved Leader).
Now a junior, Caiden majors in computer science and is a member of the school’s wheelchair tennis team.
“These young people are inspiring examples for others to follow and they will be considered ambassadors for the missions of Tribal Adaptive Organization and Eve’s Fund in Indian Country and wherever their futures take them,” the news release said.
