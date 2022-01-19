Wapato remembers Keith Workman, who helped restore faith in city government

Mayor Keith Workman and his fellow Wapato City Council members faced a difficult job following their election in November 2019.
Several years of what state auditors would describe as mismanagement of city funds and corruption had to be overcome, and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced council to meet remotely. On a personal level, Workman battled serious health problems as the city tried to get back on its feet.
At age 47, Workman succumbed to those undisclosed health issues on Jan. 7, but not before he led the new City Council to restore public confidence and trust in the city of Wapato, friends and colleagues say.
“Keith was a loyal advocate for the city of Wapato,” said Margaret Estrada, a Wapato City Council member and mayor pro tempore under Workman. “Keith’s work has been instrumental to restoring trust in the city’s governance. He will be sincerely missed by everyone at the city and by members of our community.”
“He was a very nice person, a very kind man,” added council member Frances Ayres. “He was there for all of us when we needed to do something to make things better for the city of Wapato.”
The council unanimously appointed Estrada as mayor at a special meeting last week, Ayres said.
A rocky time
Workman’s involvement in Wapato city government began in 2016, when then-mayor Tony Guzman recommended him for a vacant City Council seat.
Guzman lost a tightly contested mayoral race to Juan Orozco in November 2017. On the council, Workman often was the lone dissenter to what he considered questionable decisions by the new city administration.
“They called him the ‘no’ guy, because he was the only one willing to stand up against the prior administration,” Ayres said.
Orozco, who took office in January 2018, stepped down as mayor in September 2018. Dora Alvarez-Roa, his successor, immediately appointed him city administrator, a new position that paid $95,000 a year.
After months of tumult, Orozco resigned as city administrator in July 2019 under a settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office, which filed a lawsuit accusing Orozco of using his former position as mayor to unlawfully enrich himself by creating and accepting the city administrator position.
That case cited findings in May 2019 state audits, which found the city misappropriated $243,000 in taxpayer fees in 2018, failed to follow bidding requirements for major construction work, and violated the Open Public Meetings Act as well as hiring and recruiting policies.
In May 2019, Workman filed to run for mayor against Alvarez-Roa, and he and a new slate of council members were elected in November.
“I want to take this city back, and the only way we’re going to do that is transparency and accountability,” Workman told the Yakima Herald-Republic at the time.
The new city government eliminated the city administrator position and enforced nepotism policies, Wapato city officials told the Herald-Republic in November 2021.
Becoming mayor
While much work remains to be done, Workman helped new council members who had not previously held public office learn about municipal government and the budgeting process, said Ayres, who was elected in November 2019.
“Once he became the mayor, he was there to show us what to do,” she said. “We were all new at this. Most of us had never been on City Council.”
Estrada said she will carry on his work.
“While on council, and prior to being elected mayor, Keith was committed to holding city leaders accountable and preventing misuse of city resources by the prior administration,” Estrada said.
“After his election to mayor, Keith worked strategically with city staff and officials to ensure the city adopted and enforced policies and procedures to restore the city finances and avoid liabilities that had plagued the city in the past,” she added. “Keith has instituted many leadership qualities and a work ethic which I plan to keep going in my city.”
There remain two vacancies on the City Council, which must be filled in 60 and 90 days, Ayres said. Interested Wapato residents may apply for the two open positions, and the council will vote to appoint two new members from the pool of applicants.
A lifelong resident of Wapato, Workman graduated from Wapato High School in 1992 and earned an RN degree from Yakima Valley College. Outside of work, he enjoyed playing his trumpet, fishing, bird hunting and cooking, his obituary stated.
Survivors include his parents, Ken Workman and Donna McFarland, both of Wapato. Services were held Jan. 15 at Valley Hills Funeral Home.
