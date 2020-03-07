About 20 people gathered Thursday at Wapato City Hall with questions about their utility bills.
And they weren’t happy.
They wanted to know why their statements had jumped suddenly by as much as $40 a month.
They wanted to know if they were paying for the actions of the previous city administration. They also wanted to know what would happen if they couldn’t — or wouldn’t — pay their bills.
The city called an information session after the City Council’s last meeting became heated and Mayor Keith Workman, who was participating via speakerphone, asked for the meeting to adjourn when his connection started breaking up. People said they wanted to be heard.
Mistrust in city government, particularly where city funds are concerned, has remained high despite a new mayor and mostly new City Council.
Wapato’s former leadership, especially City Administrator Juan Orozco and Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa, made frequent headlines last year following a state auditor report describing eight findings of mismanagement, misappropriation and multiple violations of state law. Orozco resigned in July as part of a settlement with the Attorney General’s office, which filed suit in June alleging Orozco had used the position to enrich himself. Voters booted Alvarez-Roa from office in the August primary.
Then, in January, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office turned over its criminal probe into city affairs to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, saying it didn’t have adequate staff, expertise or funding to pursue it.
Thursday’s meeting included a presentation from the city’s engineering consultant, Nancy Wetch of Gray and Osborne. Wetch, along with the city’s public works director, Jeff Schumacker, and Clerk Treasurer Kimberly Grimm, explained that the utility bill increases kept the city from defaulting on a loan related to improving its wastewater treatment plant, as mandated by the federal government.
The Wapato City Council unanimously approved raising utility taxes and service rates at a December meeting. Grimm said the changes would raise utility bills by about $23 a month but would get the city back on track to pay the loan.
Julie Norton, the city’s attorney, said the funds were not being used to recoup the previous administration’s expenses for the city’s swimming pool or any other project.
Grimm said the previous administration had cut utility bills by 10%, which put the city further in arrears in revenues and payments and also made the eventual rate increases more unpalatable. But the issues predated Orozco and Alvarez-Roa.
When residents asked who was responsible for the city not having collected the revenues it needed, they were told that problems with utility collection reached back three administrations.
Schumacker said the city’s options were limited.
“This is mandated by the federal government,” he said. “When it comes to this, we have no choice.”
Collecting for clean water
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency mandated in 2015 that Wapato build a new wastewater treatment facility. The federal agency required the city to produce cleaner water, as the facility’s output connected to salmon recovery streams, Schumacker said.
Wapato obtained about $3 million for the project through grants, Grimm said. That left the city with a $7.6 million loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She said that loan could only be repaid through revenue collected from residential city services, such as sewer bills.
Wapato is required to file an annual report on the project. Grimm started as Wapato’s clerk treasurer in February 2019. When preparing for the report, she found the city hadn’t filed the paperwork since 2016. The city also hadn’t raised its utility rates in 14 years, she said.
The failure to increase rates to keep up with inflation meant the city was having trouble meeting the $277,000 annual bill for the loan. Grimm said Wapato residents might not like the city increasing its utility costs to where they should have been in the first place, but the situation would be worse if the city defaulted on the loan and the federal government took over management of the treatment plant.
Wetch said the EPA had mandated improvements to other nearby treatment plants, resulting in similar or even more expensive base sewer rate increases.
For comparison, Wetch noted:
- Toppenish’s base sewer rate is $88.42.
- Mabton’s base sewer rate is $68.
- Tieton’s base sewer rate is $51.89.
Wetch said the city’s $65 monthly sewer rate covered the USDA loan repayment and required reserves, operations for the city’s four sewer lift stations, maintenance of 12 miles of sewer line and sewer plant operations, maintenance and utility costs.
“What the city went through is not unusual. Other cities have gone through this as well,” Wetch said. “There is nothing the city did wrong in 2014 or 2015. This is something the federal government requires.”
Community clamor
Guillermo Nicacio was visibly frustrated as he approached the council Thursday. He said his water bill had jumped from $85 to $127.
“I’m getting frustrated,” he said. “Who the hell do I blame?”
Workman was not at the meeting Thursday due to health issues. Stormy Miller, the city’s public records officer, who was helping run the meeting, said the city’s past three administrations had not raised the rates or collected the amounts they should have.
Norton, the city attorney, clarified that city officials had covered the basic bill but the funds hadn’t been enough. Councilwoman Frances Ayres acknowledged Nicacio’s concerns but reminded the public that they likely wouldn’t like the alternative.
“If we do not pay it now, it defaults, the federal government will take over, and it will be much worse,” she said.
Benjamin Valencia, who has lived in Wapato for 40 years, said some city residents are on low or fixed incomes. Norton said the rates went up the same for everyone. She said the city’s new interest rates were the minimum the city needed to comply with the loan and federal mandate.
Grimm noted that gradually increasing rates over the years likely would have led to less frustration from community residents. But given that the city’s past three administrations hadn’t done that, the city needed to play catch-up.
“Doing it gradually would have been nicer for people than doing it all at once,” she said. “But we had to catch up.”
Carmen Mendoza said she hadn’t known the utility rates would increase so drastically when she recently purchased her home in Wapato. She said she can afford the increased monthly bills but was concerned for those who could not.
“The biggest thing is we weren’t told. A lot of people can’t afford it, and now it’s too late,” Mendoza said. “At what point are we going to be told about something that affects us?”
Norton said ideally residents would have more notice, but issues at City Hall made it impossible before now, she said.
Grimm said the city does make exemptions on water bills for senior citizens. She encouraged those who may be eligible to visit City Hall to fill out the required paperwork to see if they qualify.