The Wapato City Council unanimously passed its 2021 budget at Monday’s meeting.
The approved budget puts expenditures at about $2.98 million and revenues at slightly more than $1.7 million, leaving a $1.2 million deficit.
That deficit includes a starting negative balance of $800,000 in the city’s general fund, which is used to fund city services, including police and fire operations.
The city’s focus this year is on rebuilding public safety and allows salaries for eight new police officers, new police vehicles and eight body cameras for officers.
The budget also includes about $400,000 of the city’s capital projects expenditures to move the city’s police station to the Wapato Inspire Development Center. Conditions at the former building, which is on Simcoe Avenue and is more than 100 years old, were found to be unsafe for workers in a review by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.
The fire department will receive a 24% increase in its allocations for 2021, mainly for personnel and equipment costs, and also will receive about $32,000 of the capital expenditures allotment for other needed gear.
Areas that saw the biggest decreases included parks, environmental services and judicial operations. While allocations for overtime in the parks department saw a $20,000 decrease, the proposed budget allocates additional funds for park operations, rentals and equipment.
According to the proposed budget, the city’s biggest sources of revenue are taxes, intergovernmental funds, money from goods and services and — to a lesser degree — from permits and licenses.
The city has no money in its general fund reserves, which municipalities set aside for emergency purposes.
City Clerk-Treasurer Kimberly Grimm acknowledged the city would be operating "in the red" next year and said staff is vigilantly looking for grants to offset the deficit.