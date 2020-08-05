WAPATO — Wednesday found half a dozen people camped out in front of Noah’s Ark in 94-degree heat, surrounded by their belongings.
Officials at the shelter, which provides meals and emergency overnight housing to people experiencing homelessness, regardless of their sobriety, announced to residents Tuesday that they would be closing temporarily.
Teresa Navarro, who has lived at Noah’s Ark on and off since 2016, said staff told her about the closure at 2 p.m. She had until 6 p.m. to pack her belongings and get out. That was nowhere near enough, she said.
Wapato Police Chief Nolan Wentz said increasing violence at the shelter forced the temporary closure. He said the Wapato police department had responded to 166 calls at the shelter this year alone, some for violent crimes.
In April, a resident went after two others with a knife, hospitalizing one. In June, a resident had carried a sawed off shotgun into the shelter and shot another person in the foot, Wentz said.
“The chances of someone getting killed are starting to get higher,” he said. “We’re hoping they can use this temporary closing as a reset.”
Some of the displaced residents found shelter Tuesday evening at the Union Gospel Mission or Camp Hope in Yakima. But others, some of whom say they have tested positive for COVID-19, chose not to leave.
Instead, they’ve taken up residence outside the shelter or are roaming Wapato’s streets.
Problems at the shelter
Alan Harris, the president of the board for Noah’s Ark, did not return calls Wednesday.
Wentz said the Wapato police department and the city’s code department have been involved in conversations with Noah’s Ark staff about violence at the shelter.
“It’s been consuming a lot of resources,” Wentz said. “It’s been something we’ve been working on with Noah’s Ark for a while.”
Wentz said he went to Noah’s Ark at noon on Tuesday and negotiated an evacuation time of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“We did discuss putting it off another day, but it was said that if word got out there could be more problems,” he said.
Navarro scoffed at the notion that giving people extra notice could have led to more problems. She described what happened Tuesday afternoon — when people were told they had four hours to gather everything they owned and find a place to go — as "chaos."
“People were angry,” she said. “They were throwing things around.”
As for Navarro, the first thing she did within that four-hour window was take a shower.
“Now we have to use a hose to keep wet," she said. "Or do they expect us to bathe in the Yakima River? I’m not going to do that. I can’t swim.”
Wentz said the plan is not for Noah’s Ark to remain closed permanently, but rather to allow staff to make safety improvements.
“It’s not our intent to close them down,” he said. “We want them to have this reset time to get safer.”
Where to go?
Noah’s Ark’s website says it is “a place to go when there’s nowhere else to go.” The website also notes that many of its residents “lack transportation to reach Yakima,” 18 miles north of Wapato.
Mike Kay, CEO of Camp Hope, said his staff received a call around 5 p.m. Tuesday about the shelter’s closure. He said expecting the discharged residents to find a way to Yakima on their own was “never part of the plan” for his staff.
“To shut down a shelter hard like that is traumatic, and we don’t want the people there to have any more trauma than they already have,” he said.
Camp Hope staff drove to Wapato, where they persuaded 11 people to accompany them to the encampment. Three others agreed to be transported to the Union Gospel Mission.
“We run a cold-weather shelter down there, so most of the people knew us already, and that worked to our advantage,” Kay said. “Our goal is to not have people on the streets. If we can get them into a shelter, then we have a touch point to help them.”
But by Wednesday afternoon, Kay’s staff had driven six people back to Wapato who didn't want to remain at Camp Hope because of its rules.
Those rules include wearing a mask, as well as having to check in and check out rather than wander at will, to protect camp residents from COVID-19. Residents cannot use drugs or alcohol on camp property.
Camp Hope staff drove to Wapato again Wednesday to offer shelter, but found few takers.
“My home is here”
Bruce Bolin, a Yakama elder wearing a beaded eagle pendant and blue jeans, sat outside the shelter Wednesday, shielded from the sun by a baseball cap. All of Bolin’s belongings were packed tidily into a blue backpack by his side.
Bolin said he’s had a hard year. First, he caught hepatitis A during the local outbreak. Then, he tested positive for COVID-19 about a month ago.
“We do the same thing we always do. We try to survive,” Bolin said. "But it is an injustice."
Bolin said he had no reason to go to Camp Hope, despite being offered a bed there.
“I belong here,” he said. “I am comfortable here. My family is here. My home is here.”
Bolin said he had found a place to stay for Wednesday evening. But Robert Longee-Hudson, who has been living at Noah’s Ark on and off since 2006, had not. Like Bolin, Longee-Hudson said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He also isn’t interested in staying at a temporary homeless shelter in Yakima, given its restrictions.
“It’s a hardship all the way around for everyone who is here,” Longee-Hudson said.
Navarro also was outside the shelter Wednesday afternoon, alternately sipping a bottle of water provided by Camp Hope volunteers and smoking a cigarette. She said that while the city and Noah’s Ark staff have said they don’t want people who tested positive for COVID-19 walking around, the decision to close the shelter on short notice left them little choice.
“It’s wrong,” she said. “It’s wrong and I’m protesting. That's why I'm sitting out here. We need to go back inside.
“What will they do, arrest me? If they do, I’ll have a bed, a shower, and food. That’s all I need. But I’m not trying to take it that far. I just want them to know that we are people, too.”