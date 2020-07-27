Fire destroyed a Wapato home Sunday, displacing three people and causing an estimated $90,000 in damage, according to Yakima County Fire District 5.
The fire was reported just before 8:15 a.m. at 90 Egan Lane, according to a news release from the department. Firefighters said they arrived to find a RV destroyed, a second one in flames, and fire in the attic of a house on the property.
Firefighters say a metal roof and years worth of remodeling to the house made it difficult to knock down the fire, which wasn’t listed as controlled until 3 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire. Firefighters said they believe the fire was started with a burn barrel that escaped control.