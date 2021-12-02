The Wapato High School Robotics and Engineering Club will host its ninth annual teriyaki feed fundraiser Saturday, according to a Wapato School District press release.
A teriyaki dinner will be available at Wapato High School from 4 to 8 p.m., according to the release. Tickets cost $12.
Proceeds will go toward paying the club’s entry fees at competitions and purchasing materials and equipment.
Wapato’s robotics club was the first team from Central Washington to compete in the international FIRST Robotics Competition in 2008, according to the release. In 2015, it was the only team on the West Coast working with NASA’s student program, HUNCH, on problems related to the International Space Station.
