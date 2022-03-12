Three-year-old Bonnie Kahclamat can rarely contain her laughter.
Standing on the tallest rung on the jungle gym ladder or soaring from the swing set at Lions Park in Wapato, she has a laugh that grows louder with each smiling moment.
She is a daring playmate, and her cheer is contagious, spreading quickly to her younger brother, 18-month-old Kelvin Kahclamat, and older siblings 5-year-old Dominique, 6-year-old Natalie and 8-year-old Heath Wesley.
“You really have to watch out for her,” Cassandra Wesley said, as her daughter jumped down from one swing and sprinted to the next, testing the fun of each one.
Bonnie is back in Wapato and reunited with her parents and siblings after a stay in the intensive care unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Her serious COVID-19 symptoms and other infections dimmed her bright laugh for a few weeks, but the return of Bonnie’s laughter and playfulness was one of the first signs she was feeling better as her hospital stay wore on.
Getting sick
Cassandra Wesley started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on New Year’s Day: backache, full body ache, headache, vomiting and nausea, she said. She was the first to go to the ER, where she tested positive and was sent home to recover.
Dad Oscar Kahclamat, along with 8-year-old Heath and a family member who was staying over for New Year’s, tested positive the next day.
“We just figured we all had it because we had all been in the house together for Christmas break,” Wesley said.
The group of eight isolated at home, and care for Wesley and the kids fell to Kahclamat, who had the least serious symptoms.
“I was in bed most of the time,” Wesley said. “I couldn’t even get up to walk to the other side of the house with how much it was hurting my breathing.”
Wesley started to feel better and tested negative by Jan. 15, but the kids were sick by then and Bonnie’s health took a turn that day.
“She was still sleeping, and it was mid-morning,” Wesley said. “She came out and said she felt sick. I felt her and she felt hot, so I gave her some medicine and gave her some Gatorade.”
Wesley went to pick up food from another family since they were still isolating, and when she returned home an hour later, Bonnie still felt feverish.
“She was burning up, and it was worse than before,” Wesley said. “I told Dad, ‘I just gave her medicine, and it’s not working. I’d like to take her in.’”
Wesley and Kahclamat drove Bonnie, Kelvin and Dominique to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and Bonnie was admitted later that night for further testing.
Diagnosis
Yakima doctors told the family that Bonnie had an infection in her blood and damage to a kidney along with being COVID-positive, Wesley said. She had sores on her body and a fever.
“They also informed me that they didn’t have equipment to handle someone her age,” Wesley said.
Bonnie was moved to the intensive care unit at Seattle Children’s Hospital on Jan. 17.
“She was actually awake for part of the flight,” Wesley said. “She kept trying to get up, but she was strapped to the gurney.”
Once Bonnie was in Seattle, her condition worsened before she started to improve. The damage to her kidney caused her body to retain water, and her body started to swell about four days into the hospital stay, Wesley said.
“Her face, her tummy, all the way down to her toes” was puffy, Wesley said. “She couldn’t even smile. All you could see was her blink.”
Support from family
Wesley had partially emptied her normal go bag on Jan. 15 before taking Bonnie to Memorial, thinking she’d be returning home soon with medicine. She arrived for what would be a 15-day stay in Seattle without clothes for herself or Bonnie and other supplies.
“I didn’t actually think about leaving, so I didn’t pack anything at all,” Wesley said. “I went over there kind of empty-handed.”
The hospital provided fresh clothes a few days into the stay, along with basics like shampoo. The room, which Wesley couldn’t leave because of COVID isolation orders, had a couch that pulled out into a bed, a curtain to split the room, a TV, and a bathroom with a shower. There’s little to no privacy, Wesley said.
“I had to get used to not being so private, the doctors going in and out, because it’s for my kids’ health,” she said.
Bonnie was in the intensive care unit for about a week before she was moved to the general floor in COVID isolation for a day. She was brought back up to intensive care after that, Wesley said. She was at Seattle Children’s from Jan. 17 to Feb. 2.
Communication with Kahclamat and other family back home was constant, Wesley said, and by the end of the stay, Bonnie was calling her dad every hour, asking if he was going to come get her and how long she had to stay.
“As soon as she heard Dad was coming, she’s like, ‘We get to go home?’ And she started putting all her toys together,” Wesley said.
Her siblings had missed her, too.
“Every time she’d call or talk to Dad, they’d all run over to him, just bumping heads over the phone,” Wesley said.
Bonnie is especially close with baby Kelvin, Wesley said. Bonnie and Natalie share a room, so while Bonnie was at the hospital, Natalie was sleeping alone.
Wesley remembered how Bonnie’s siblings would share encouragement on each call: “Hey Bonnie,” “How are you doing, Bonnie,” “When are you coming home, Bonnie?” “You need to stay strong, Bonnie.”
Although the hospital stay strained the family emotionally and financially, they had a lot of support from loved ones who provided food and snacks or stayed with the kids if Kahclamat needed to run out for something, Wesley said.
“They were trying to make sure that we were taken care of and that the kids were taken care of,” Wesley said.
Going home
Bonnie is a picky eater, so the first sign she was feeling better was when she refused to eat. After that, the same playfulness and boundless energy that made her run from swing to swing in Lions Park returned.
“She would try to unplug her IV machine so she could pull the cart around with her,” Wesley said. “And the oxygen meter, she was trying to take that off and run around. She would just pop up and jump off the bed.”
By the end, Bonnie would get her hopes up each day that she was going home, Wesley said.
When the doctors came to give final medicine and discharge instructions on Feb. 2, they told Bonnie she was free to leave COVID isolation.
“She grabs the doctor’s hand, puts her mask on and runs out the door: ‘We can leave now?’” Wesley said. “She was standing in the hallway and said ‘Bye!’ I had to actually run out there and stop her.”
The family came to pick up Bonnie and Wesley. Kahclamat said the family feels complete now that Bonnie is back — before, it was like a piece of the circle was missing, he said.
“She went to them, and gave them all love,” Wesley said, describing Bonnie’s reunion with her siblings. “It was relieving, it was like a weight was lifted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.