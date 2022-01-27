The Wapato city clerk-treasurer who was previously fired and hired back by the city was fired again in December without cause, according to documents obtained by the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Kimberly Grimm’s employment was terminated by late Wapato Mayor Keith Workman on Dec. 27, according to a pre-termination hearing notice and a severance and release agreement obtained through a public records request.
Workman consulted with the Wapato City Council before recommending that Grimm’s employment be terminated, according to a pre-termination hearing notice sent to Grimm on Dec. 22.
“Following consultation with the City Council, I am proposing to terminate your employment without cause,” Workman said in the notice.
Grimm was previously fired in August 2019 by then-Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa after being placed on paid administrative leave twice. Grimm was hired back by the city in December 2019.
Grimm’s employment after being rehired was at the city’s discretion, according to the pre-termination hearing notice sent in December. Her employment agreement said she could be terminated at any time by the city on an “at will” or “not for cause” basis, according to the notice.
Grimm’s last day of work was Dec. 27, according to a severance and release agreement signed by Grimm and new Wapato Mayor Margaret Estrada in January.
The severance agreement said Grimm will receive her regular salary for work performed through Dec. 27 plus payment for 220.5 hours of accrued vacation time and 208 hours of accrued sick leave. She will also receive a severance payment equal to six months’ salary and paid medical coverage for three months, according to the agreement. The documents did not include Grimm’s salary.
Grimm, through her attorney, declined to comment on her termination and the severance agreement.
Estrada said in an email that the city of Wapato is advertising for the clerk-treasurer position. She did not respond to other requests for comment.
Wapato human resources and payroll employee Kathy Davis has been serving in the role of clerk since the City Council meeting on Dec. 20, according to council meeting minutes.
