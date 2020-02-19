Wapato’s clerk-treasurer has filed a lawsuit against the city.
City Clerk-Treasurer Kimberly Grimm’s lawsuit, filed Feb. 14 in Yakima County Superior Court, alleges wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent supervision by the city.
The lawsuit does not identify a dollar amount for damages, though Grimm asked for about $1.5 million in a tort claim filing that preceded the suit.
Grimm served as Wapato’s city clerk treasurer from Feb. 1, 2019, through Aug. 30, when she was terminated by then Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa.
The city, under a new administration and city council, hired Grimm back in December at an annual salary of $75,000, an increase of $10,000 from what she was making at the time of her termination.
The lawsuit, filed by Kevan Montoya of the Yakima-based Montoya Hinckley law firm, notes Grimm was responsible for ensuring compliance with federal and state law as well as local ordinances, policies and procedures.
The lawsuit alleges she was terminated after reporting illegal or inappropriate activity by the city’s former Administrator Juan Orozco to local law enforcement and the state auditor.
Grimm alleges in the lawsuit that Orozco directed her to use money designated for the Wapato Fire Department to create a boxing gym and the Wapato Harvest Festival.
She alleges in the lawsuit that Orozco threatened her after she reported to local law enforcement and the state auditor that he had hired a felon to serve as the city’s public records clerk and his personal assistant. The lawsuit alleges that Orozco called Grimm into his office three times in one day to tell her “there were people who might want to hurt her.”
Grimm also alleges in the lawsuit that Orozco "instructed her to lie” about $100, telling her to say she found on the prior clerk’s desk.
A state auditor’s report noted that $100 was unaccounted for in the city’s finances. A probable cause affidavit used to book Orozco into jail on suspicion of official misconduct in August also references a $100 donation for the city’s Harvest Festival that Orozco allegedly pocketed. Orozco was released without charges when a judge determined there was not enough evidence in the affidavit.
Orozco, who could not be reached for comment for this story, previously said that Grimm’s allegations were false.
The lawsuit says the city of Wapato should have been aware of the alleged intimidation, which caused Grimm to suffer from migraine headaches as a result of the emotional distress.