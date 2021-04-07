A Wapato-area home was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning, adding to a busy week for Lower Valley firefighters.
Firefighters responding to a 12:30 a.m. fire at 1300 Ashue Road found a house on fire, with fire in the attic and basement, according to a news release from Yakima County Fire District 5. The house had been posted “Do Not Occupy” by county code officials, the release said.
Crews fought the fire from outside the house because fire had weakened the floor, the release said, while firefighters checked unburned areas for victims. Due to the risks caused by the fire burning in inaccessible parts of the building, crews allowed the fire to burn the house completely, according to the release.
Officials estimate the damage at $120,000, the release said.
Evidence suggests the fire started on the outside, and the county fire marshal is investigating, the release said.
Multiple fires
The fire was one of several in the past week that district crews responded to, said Deputy Chief Joel Byam. In the first week of April, crews responded to 52 fires, a number Byam said was above average.
“We had a pretty quiet March and a pretty quiet winter,” Byam said.
Some of the fires, Byam said, were accidental, such as a pallet fire. But he said there have been suspicious fires, such as two fires that destroyed a trailer and a barn within two hours of each other.