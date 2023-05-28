A weaving event hosted and taught by a Yakama Nation Behavioral Health cultural specialist will be featured Wednesday on the weekly livestream of an international yarn company.
Chestina Salinas will be a special guest on the weekly livestream hosted by Lion Brand Yarn and will talk about the beginning of Wa'paas Wednesday and how culture is prevention. The livestream begins at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and will appear on the company's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts.
Wa’paas are woven bags used for gathering traditional foods of the Yakama Nation and other tribal citizens in the Pacific Northwest and feature a loop so they can be carried on a belt. Lion Brand Yarn is a 145-year-old company based in Carlstadt, N.J.
Salinas will talk about how she started her Wa'paas Wednesday sessions. They are open to the public and support participants as they learn and grow in making traditional crafts. They took place virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping participants connected amid pandemic isolation and helping build resilience.
Weaving is self-care, participants say, and cultural and traditional values guide and protect those who follow them.
Salinas is a student at Heritage University in Toppenish and hasn't led regular Wa’paas Wednesday sessions due to school. With summer she will begin them again. She has been teaching wa'paas to students at White Swan and Toppenish high schools, and guides participants in free public sessions at the Yakima Valley Museum on the third Friday of every month. They are from 3 to 5 p.m. at the museum at 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima.
