SEATTLE — Wanapum leader Rex Buck Jr., who contributed to the Burke Museum for decades, was recently given a new title, archaeology curatorial associate.
This title is given to professionals who hold positions in other institutions, such as other universities or government agencies.
The Burke Museum, which is part of the University of Washington, was founded in 1885 and is the oldest museum in the state. It is the Washington State Museum of Natural History and Culture.
Buck is the museum's Native American Advisory Board chair and a museum associate. He led the cultural protocol and proper care of the Kennewick Man when it came to the museum in 1998. Buck has contributed to the Columbia River Tribal Nations and the Burke to repatriate hundreds of ancestors and thousands of objects.
"It is our honor to offer Rex the position of Archaeology Curatorial Associate at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture," said Burke Museum Executive Dr. Julie K. Stein, via press release. "The Burke curators and our entire staff recognize his long and distinguished contributions to Burke Museum collections, exhibits and research, as well as his service to the field of archeology in Washington state, nationally and internationally."
As the Wanapum leader, Buck has shared his expertise in many places, including with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Grant County PUD, Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
Jacqueline Cook, repatriation specialist for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, said Buck takes care of the land, the fish, the animals; the heritage and culture of the Wanapum people. He takes care of Priest Rapids village and the Ancestors. He takes care of those he works with and those who come into his orbit, she said.
"Rex has been a curator all of his life. Any good curator wants their work to be understood and continued by those who come behind us," Cook said, via news release. "As a good curator, Rex teaches us how to continue to take care of all that is sacred. He never turns away anyone who wants to learn. He teaches and instructs in the most gentle and traditional way."
Burke Museum Tribal Liaison Polly Olsen, who is Yakama, said it is important for her to continue Rex's work through consultation.
"As the chairman of our Native American Advisory Board, he has raised Native peoples' voices, our presence, and our leadership in museum work. It's an honor to collaborate with Rex and carry on all of the hard work Rex and others have done in partnership with the Burke Museum," Olsen said.
