Wanapum Chief Rex Buck Jr. remembered as protector of culture, traditional religion

Rex Buck Jr., who carried the traditional name of his ancestor – Wanapum prophet Puck Hyah Toot, spent four decades diligently watching over his people at Priest Rapids along the Columbia River.
Buck was instrumental in continuing Wanapum culture and educating outsiders of the importance of preserving it. He was respected by federal agencies, prominent museums and Indigenous communities throughout the region.
Buck died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at his ancestral village P’na at Priest Rapids in Grant County. He was 66.
“He will be greatly missed by his survivors,” his obituary said.
Following tradition, family and close friends have refrained from sharing their memories of Buck for this story. When a Wanapum dies, their name isn’t spoken for a year while the family mourns. All memorabilia including photos of them are put away as well.
Most recently, Buck was named archaeology curatorial associate of Burke Museum, which is part of the University of Washington and the oldest museum in the state.
Buck also was the museum’s Native American Advisory Board chair and a museum associate. He was noted for leading the handling and care of the more than 8,000-year-old Kennewick Man when it came to the museum in 1998.
The Kennewick Man is one of the oldest and most complete skeletons found in North America. His remains were found along the Columbia River near Kennewick.
Buck, along with other area tribes, fought for his return and reburial.
“We need to put him back so he can rest,” Buck said at the time.
Buck also is known for his efforts in helping see through the repatriation of hundreds of ancestors and thousands of artifacts concerning the Yakama Nation.
The Wanapums are among the 14 bands and tribes confederated into the Yakama Nation.
Buck and his wife of 46 years, Angela Buck, were instrumental in the 2015 erection of the Wanapum Heritage Center near the Priest Rapids Dam.
Buck was born in Toppenish and spent his youth at P’na, where the village’s customs shaped him into a future leader, his obituary said.
He graduated from Royal City High School and went to work for Grant PUD. He went on to became an electrician for the Wanapum Maintenance Center and eventually electrical foreman, his obituary said.
Buck began leading his people in his 20s and later represented Wanapum interests in dealings with nearby federal agencies in the wake of his father’s passing.
A religious leader, Buck often helped with cultural gatherings throughout the region. He also was a longtime supporter of the Ellensburg Rodeo, where he headed the tribal village where traditional dance, songs and regalia were shared.
Buck is survived by his wife, Angela, children, Jason Clayton, Johnny, Rex II, Alex, Lela and Tanu and grandchildren.
“His dedication to Wanapum lifeways will live on in the Wanapum and his influence on the lives of Wanapum people will be present for generations,” his obituary said.
