The Union Gospel Mission in Yakima has received a $20,000 grant from Walmart that will help provide meals, shelter and other services to those in need.
"We are so impressed with Walmart’s commitment to our community and the needy. It’s a beautiful thing when a company as big as Walmart sees the needs of those who often feel invisible,” mission CEO Mike Johnson said in a news release.
Store managers from both Walmart stores in Yakima nominated the nonprofit mission for the grant.
“When we toured the Yakima Union Gospel Mission facility, we were inspired by how they care for the homeless in our community. Our local Walmart team is grateful for the YUGM’s work and is honored to help them care for those in need in our community,” Fernanda Jones, manager of the west Yakima store, said in the release.
Last year the mission served more than 138,000 meals and provided more than 35,000 nights of shelter for those facing homelessness. Of those, 45 individuals and 47 families were able to secure permanent housing through case management provided by the mission, the release said.
The mission also operates a medical and dental clinic.
Some of the grant funds also will go the Madison House youth center operated by the mission. The center provides meals, tutoring, mentoring and other after-school programs to more than 50 youth a day, the release said.
The mission doesn’t accept government funding, and relies on partnerships with individuals, businesses and churches.