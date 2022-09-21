The Yakima Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's takes place Saturday and begins at 9:30 a.m. at Franklin Park in Yakima.
Participants can register, meet with sponsors and exhibitors and learn about local resources before the opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. The walk begins at 11 a.m. As of Wednesday morning, 127 participants and 49 teams are registered, according to the event page.
There is no registration fee for the walk, but participants are encouraged make a personal donation and commit to raising funds. All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer's further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.
Participants can pick up and personalize a Promise Garden flower prior to the opening ceremony. The flowers honor those affected by Alzheimer’s and the colors represent people’s connection to the disease, according to a news release.
To register and learn more, visit alz.org/walk.
In Washington, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 297,000 caregivers. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.