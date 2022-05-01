More information, more events for May 5

The first day of awareness was designated on May 5, 2017. Montana's congressional delegation introduced a resolution for a national day of awareness in memory of Hanna Harris, a 21-year-old Northern Cheyenne tribal citizen who was murdered in July 2013. May 5 was her birthday.

Learn more about May 5 at the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center website and Facebook page.

Every year since 2017, the nonprofit has arranged events leading up to the national day of awareness on Thursday. They began last Friday; here's the schedule. More information is available on the NIWRC website.

• Monday, 1 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

Webinar — Voices Rising: Uplifting Native Hawaiian Women Survivors and Victims Missing or Murdered

• Tuesday, noon MDT

Webinar — Spotlight Alaska and the Crisis of MMIWG 2022

• Wednesday, 10 a.m. MDT

Presentation — Using International Law to Respond to VAIW and the MMIWG Crisis

• Thursday

#MMIWGActionNow Twitter Storm, 10 a.m. MDT

#MMIWGActionNow Twitter Chat, noon MDT

Webinar, noon MDT: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women National Day of Action: Uplifting the Voices of MMIW Surviving Families

• Through May 8

Running for Justice: Virtual 5K, 10K and Half-Marathon