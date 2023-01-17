The annual Walk for Life is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Yakima.
The ecumenical event, tied to the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., begins in the parking lot next to the playground area at Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church, at Seventh and Chestnut avenues.
A roughly 1-mile walk is planned along Yakima Avenue, concluding at the Millennium Plaza on Third Street. Small bus transportation is available back to the walk’s starting point, and organizers have worked with the city of Yakima to provide participants with a police escort and direct traffic around the walk.
Participants are urged to bring a donation of disposable diapers, which will be collected at the walk’s starting point and donated to several organizations that serve women and children in the Yakima area.
Some other pro-life events have changed their timing following last year’s Supreme Court decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which held that the U.S. Constitution does not confer the right to an abortion. In effect, this decision overturned Roe v. Wade and left the legalization of abortion to individual states.
In Wenatchee, the Right to Life March which took place each January has moved to June 24 this year, celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision.
The walk is sponsored by ImagePoint Mobile Medical Services at 411 S. 12th Ave., Suite 4 in Yakima, which provides no charge pregnancy testing and other services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.