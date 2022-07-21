An intervention program aimed at reducing gun violence in Yakima has seen success at the individual and city level, program leaders and partners said Tuesday during a meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee.
The Walk About Yakima program, or WAY program, focuses on young people ages 14-24 who are at the highest risk of being incarcerated for or killed by gun violence, connecting them with mental and behavioral health resources and peer-to-peer mentorship.
Since the program launched in 2020, law enforcement personnel have seen lower rates of violent crimes, like assaults and robberies, in Yakima. They have also had fewer run-ins with program participants, according to data shared at the meeting.
Inslee met with WAY program participants, staff members and community partners Tuesday during a visit to Yakima County. His agenda also included a discussion with local growers, a tour of Rod’s House and a meeting with Habitat for Humanity about solar energy initiatives.
Program outcomes
The WAY program was started in October 2020 using funding from the state Department of Commerce and state Department of Youth, Children and Families. It’s led by the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties through a partnership with the Yakima Police Department, Yakima County juvenile court system and the University of Washington.
Sarah Augustine, former executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center, said the program is meant to be an off-ramp away from gangs and violence for individuals who are most at risk.
It is voluntary, she said, and 28 people out of 34 who were contacted by YPD and the Dispute Resolution Center opted into the program — more than 80%.
Program participants are identified by law enforcement using criteria related to gun and gang violence, she said. If they opt in, they are connected with a mentor, or credible messenger, with similar life experience.
According to data presented at the meeting, the city saw a 17% decrease in assault with a firearm and a 14% decrease in robbery with a firearm from 2020 to 2021, which was the first full program year.
Inslee said those changes are significant, noting that other communities have seen increases on those same measures.
“That’s a lot of people who aren’t getting hurt and a lot of lives that are (being saved) because of this,” he said.
Also, about 65% of all program participants saw a decrease in contacts with law enforcement from 2020 to 2021. As for current program participants, about 68% have seen a decrease in contacts with law enforcement when compared with the prior year.
Augustine said that if someone chooses to enter the WAY program, they get support regardless of criminal activity or incidents that may arise. Someone can be arrested, jailed or sentenced and still receive support.
“Our focus then is on de-escalation,” she said.
Credibility
At the start of the meeting, Inslee said he was excited to hear about the creative ways the program employs a peer-to-peer or credible messenger mentor model. It’s a model that is being explored in other Washington communities, he said.
Each WAY participant is paired with a credible messenger, a person with similar life experience who has walked away from gangs and gun violence, staff members said Tuesday. The goal is to build a supportive relationship and a safe space to speak freely, while also connecting to tools and community support.
One program participant, who joined the program at age 14, said being able to relate to a mentor was important for building trust. The Yakima Herald-Republic is not naming the participants because of their former gang ties and safety reasons.
“I didn’t have hope, I didn’t have support, I didn’t know how to trust, I didn’t know how to open up,” she said Tuesday while sharing her story with Inslee.
Having a mentor who was open to sharing and being vulnerable helped her open up, she said, but it took time.
“They supported me when I had nothing to fight for … they made me feel like I was wanted here,” she said.
Augustine pointed out that the program provides professional, full-time jobs for former gang members, letting them use their life experiences and skills to make a living, as well as learn new skills.
“This program has given them a platform to do their life’s work,” she said.
The current participants are also mentors-in-training. Their experiences and participation could lead them to mentor others in the future.
Resources
In addition to providing mentorship, credible messengers offer tools like behavioral therapy. Credible messengers receive intervention training and develop skills using cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy through a partnership with the University of Washington’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, Dr. Eric Trupin said Tuesday.
One program participant said the emphasis on behavioral health training has helped with the way he responds to challenges in personal relationships.
“I used to react with my emotional mind,” he said. “Now, I sit and think, (take time) to go from an emotional to a rational mindset.”
Trubin said that is the goal.
“That’s why it’s so engaging for these young people, because they find out that they can control themselves in situations and think about and feel about these situations differently,” he said. “They can think about the traumas that happened to them. They can deal with the distress that they experience.”
Among other resources, credible messengers and WAY staff also support relocation efforts for individuals or families who don’t feel safe in the community.
Those who move out of the county or the state aren’t just dropped off, Augustine said.
The WAY program helps people — and their families — find support systems in their new community, including connecting them with new mentors, reentry programs and other support groups.
More support
Though 28 high-risk people have been served by the program, that number is just a drop in the bucket, Augustine said Tuesday.
“We need to double, triple our size,” she said. “We need programming at other levels, as well, but just speaking for the highest risk, we could serve 10 times as many (people) as we do right now.”
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray agreed that the community needs lower-level intervention programs.
“The credible messengers can stop this before we get to that point,” Murray said.
Inslee said the partnership with law enforcement was encouraging.
“I think the public would be surprised, pleasantly, how much law enforcement supports intervention services beyond just the badge, which we honor, and the correctional system, which we have to have,” Inslee said.
He also said the state is looking at ways to hire more police officers.
“We all recognize that (we need that),” Inslee said.
