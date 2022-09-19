Recommendations in first report

Released on Aug. 1, the first report of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force includes 10 recommendations to help address the crisis.

They are:

1. Extend the MMIWP Task Force timeline through June 30, 2025.

2. The task force data and research team will pay special attention to the link between gender and violence.

3. All law enforcement agencies should expand their collaboration and coordination with federal, state, county, local, and tribal social and health services. The task force shall develop best practices for law enforcement agencies and for social and health services to improve this collaboration and coordination.

4. Community service and resource programs should utilize inclusive language that reflects the experiences of MMIWP families and survivors.

5. The Legislature should establish and fully fund a cold case investigation unit within the attorney general’s office with a focus on MMIWP cold cases.

6. All law enforcement agencies should identify and implement strategies and practices to improve communication and transparency with family members in MMIWP cases.

7. Require all law enforcement agencies to use the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

8. The attorney general’s office shall update and re-issue the Missing Person’s Resource.

9. Public agencies should consider adopting policies to waive or reduce fees for parks, permitting fees and other costs and reduce administrative burdens associated with hosting large events such as MMIWP marches, rallies, vigils and memorials.

10. The task force will continue to provide consultation to federally-recognized tribes in support of sovereignty and self-determination.