Relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people are encouraged to join monthly family talking circles held by a Washington task force.
In a recent meeting, members of the Washington’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force stressed the need to do a better job of letting relatives and friends know resources are available. One way would be providing that information to those who join the family talking circles, which take place virtually. The next talking family talking circle begins at 4 p.m. Monday.
The family talking circles provide a place for survivors, family members and impacted community members to gather to share their experiences and find support.
Participants don’t have to speak, but anything they share is confidential and provides important insight into the decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people and the best ways to address it.
Task force members met virtually for their quarterly meeting Wednesday. It was the first meeting of the entire task force — which has five subcommittees that meet separately — since Aug. 1, when members released their interim report.
Recommendations
Among the report’s 10 preliminary recommendations is that law enforcement agencies should find ways to improve communication and transparency with family members in cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
The report also recommends that all law enforcement agencies should expand their collaboration and coordination with federal, state, county, local and tribal social and health services. The task force will develop best practices for law enforcement agencies and for social and health services to improve collaboration and coordination.
Improving the crisis response when people go missing or are murdered and understanding immediate needs are important, said Annie Forsman-Adams, policy analyst for MMIW/P in the state attorney general’s office.
“A mental health crisis, domestic violence or some other really challenging issue, law enforcement is not always equipped to handle that and provide the services and resources needed to get the family the support they need to navigate that,” Forsman-Adams said, mentioning the possibility of crisis response teams.
Task force executive secretary Charlene Tillequots of the Yakama Nation mentioned an example of Yakama tribal police working with Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services. A behavioral health employee rode along on police calls concerning missing and murdered people, Tillequots said, and advocated for them and their families.
“We hope we can get more individuals like that (who) sit on the behavioral health side, ride along with officers and help guide them in the right direction,” she said.
Dozens of women and men have gone missing, have been murdered and have died mysteriously over decades within and beyond the 1.3-million acre Yakama Reservation in Yakima and Klickitat counties. Its sheer size is challenging for law enforcement and emergency response personnel.
Help for law enforcement
Tillequots mentioned a Sept. 8 news conference in the Yakama Nation main offices in Toppenish in which Yakama Nation and Yakima County officials said local departments lack the number of officers needed to patrol the vast areas of the county and reservation.
Yakama isn’t alone in critical staffing challenges. “The lack of officers ... we see that across Indian Country,” Tillequots said.
Task force member Patsy Whitefoot, who is a member of the federal Not Invisible Act Commission with Yakama tribal police officer Bazil-Lu Adams, said she has been calling for increased funding for tribal law enforcement. Commission members are meeting regularly and will be holding field hearings, Whitefoot said.
Forsman-Adams also wants to see more support for communities and families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and men.
“Communities and families are still primarily the ones searching when people go missing and there needs to be some support for those processes, including funding and training,” she added.
