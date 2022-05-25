A Whitman County resident contracted salmonella linked to a nationwide outbreak involving peanut butter.
The Washington State Department of Health is working with local and federal public officials to investigate the confirmed case, according to a Wednesday morning DOH news release. The outbreak spans at least 11 other states.
The J. M. Smucker Co. issued a voluntary recall for Jif peanut butter and consumers should immediately dispose of products with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven numbers, and refrain from eating any of the recalled product, the news release advised. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date. People should wash and sanitize utensils that may have touched recalled peanut butter.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Nationwide, the salmonella outbreak has led to two hospitalizations, but no deaths. Other states involved in the outbreak include Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
