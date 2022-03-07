The Washington State Redistricting Commission voted Monday not to intervene in a voting rights lawsuit filed over a Yakima Valley legislative district, and the panel’s chair resigned.
The UCLA Voting Rights Project, the Campaign Legal Center, other groups and several residents of the Yakima Valley filed a lawsuit in January alleging the commission’s new legislative district map violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The groups say District 15 is a “façade” of a majority-minority district and prevents the Hispanic population from electing a candidate of its choice. The lawsuit lists the secretary of state, Senate majority leader and House speaker as defendants.
The commission, which is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, voted 2-2 to intervene, “essentially deciding not to intervene,” a news release from the commission said. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for March 25 in federal court.
The chair of the commission, Sarah Augustine of White Swan, resigned Monday. She’s executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
“By failing to defend the redistricting plans agreed to by consensus, state authorities have chosen to undermine the process and dismiss the compromises undertaken in the public interest,” she said in remarks at the end of the meeting.
Augustine was a nonvoting member of the commission.
“While I hope my presence on the commission for the past 13 months has contributed to our shared work, now that the primary drivers of the process are external to the commission, I believe my role is no longer relevant,” she said. “In addition to this concern, I must recuse myself from further participation because of the centrality of my community to current litigation.”
District 15, which includes parts of Yakima, Grant, Benton, Franklin and Adams counties in the plan, has a Latino voter population of 50.02% and an overall minority voter population of 55.05%, according to population breakdowns provided by the commission.
The Yakama Reservation is in District 14 under the plan. The redistricting commission tried not to split up the reservation as has been done in the past.
