A prediction of heavy snowfall in the Cascades on Friday night and Saturday could make traveling to the west side of the state difficult, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the east slopes of Cascades above 3,000 feet from 5 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday. It calls for up to 12 inches of snow, with higher amounts at the crests, and wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
A chance of snow remains in the Sunday and Monday forecasts.
Motorists are advised to plan for slippery road conditions and should allow extra time for travel, the advisory states. For updated road conditions, check wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses.
While no accumulating snow is expected in the Yakima Valley, the NWS predicts strong winds beginning Friday evening, with gusts up to 34 mph. Strong winds are predicted on Saturday, with a chance of rain or snow Saturday night.
