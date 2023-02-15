Washington lawmakers are looking at several ways to help mobile and manufactured home residents who have faced cost increases in recent years.
Proposals in Olympia could cap annual rent increases, help mobile home owners buy their own communities, and provide rental or relocation assistance.
There are more than 4,000 rental units in Yakima County mobile and manufactured home communities.
Those residents, who often own difficult-to-move homes but rent the land those homes are on, are in particularly difficult situations. They face rising rents and risk losing a valuable asset — the home they live in.
Mobile home community advocates say the issue isn’t unique to one landlord or to Yakima County. It’s a statewide problem. Legislators have taken notice, and a raft of bills have been proposed to modify the Manufactured/Mobile Home Landlord Tenant Act and help mobile home owners.
State Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Lake Sutherland, proposed has proposed legislation to cap rent increases for mobile home owners.
"These people are poorer, generally elderly and it's very hard to move out of these" units, Van De Wege said in a public hearing on the bill, SB 5697.
Property managers and landlords acknowledge rising rents but point to increased costs and market values as reasons for the increases. They'd prefer to see rental assistance, not rent stabilization.
Statewide challenges for mobile home owners
Residents of mobile home communities have spoken to Yakima Herald-Republic recently, describing annual rental increases of hundreds of dollars in a few years.
Anne Sadler is the president of the Association of Manufactured Home Owners, a statewide nonprofit that promotes and protects the rights of manufactured and mobile home owners. The organization is staffed by volunteers who own manufactured homes, of which Sadler is one.
She said the rent increase stories aren’t unusual.
“We’ve seen huge rent increases all across the state,” she said. “I’ve seen some rents increase $90 a month. I’ve seen some rents increase $200 a month. We call that economic eviction.”
In Yakima County, manufactured or mobile home owners make up about 12% of all renters, according to data from the U.S. Census and Washington State Department of Commerce.
Sadler said many are retired folks on fixed incomes, often bearing the brunt of inflation along with rising rents. Senior citizens are particularly affected; she said some of her members are choosing between their homes and medical expenses. Many have had to go back to work.
One of the reasons for high rents are out-of-state landlords who buy up mobile home communities, Sadler added.
“These out of state companies come in and raise rents,” Sadler said. “All that revenue does not stay in Washington state.”
More than a quarter of rental units in Yakima County mobile home communities have landlords with out-of-state mailing addresses and 96% have mailing addresses outside of Yakima County, according to data from the state Department of Commerce.
Chester Baldwin, executive director of the Manufactured Housing Communities of Washington, a nonprofit that represents owners and managers, said complicated legislation and rent stabilization are among the reasons local landlords are selling to larger companies or investment firms.
"They don't feel like their contribution to the community is valued anymore," he said.
Baldwin said many rent increases are tied to rising costs of maintenance, property taxes and utilities. Or they came after pandemic-related policies prevented regular increases during the last few years, he said.
He said his organization tracks higher, problematic rent increases and tries to convince landlords to keep costs lower. He said the MHCW had not seen problematic increases in Yakima County.
Mobile home residents in one Yakima County park told the Yakima Herald-Republic they had seen rent increases between 24% and 71% since 2021.
Proposed solutions
Lawmakers have proposed changes to help renters across the state, including capping rental increases at 3%, or 7% if inflation is above 3%.
Several other proposals would require more advance notice for rent increases, accountability around security deposits and the registration of vacant units with the Washington State Department of Commerce.
The mobile home owners group supports Van de Wege's rent stabilization bill with the inflation cap, Sadler said. Those who broke the law could owe tenants up to $100,000 in penalties.
“That’s the one I like the best,” Sadler said. “It holds the owners accountable. It actually has some teeth in it.”
The legislation allows landlords to "bank" the ability to make rental increases. Instead of raising rents every year, landlords can save up annual rental increases for a later, larger rental increase. They would be obligated to notify tenants every year and let new tenants know if a rental had possible future increases.
If tenants voluntarily left, landlords could raise rents to market rates. If tenants were evicted, landlords would be tied to the last charged rent plus any banked increase.
The bill would also allow the Utilities and Transportation Commission to regulate rates and services of mobile or manufactured home communities in the state.
Landlords would submit reports to the commission with the number of homes in the community, the annual turnover and a summary of rental increases and other expenditures, revenues and charges. They would also include the length of the term and the prices charged to each renter.
At a public hearing Monday, Van de Wege said he hoped to make some small changes to the bill, including adding more options for landlords to increase rents for infrastructure improvements and small profit margins.
He said another change might allow residents to appeal when rents increase.
Baldwin said the owners and managers group opposes the rent increase limits, saying capping rents would restrict landlords' profits and disincentivize development of more housing.
During the hearing, several representatives of larger management companies echoed that sentiment. Smaller landlords said the legislation would make it more difficult to operate and spoke against the bill.
Several mobile home tenants also spoke at the hearing, as did a representative from the Washington Low Income Housing Alliance. All supported the rent increase caps.
Assistance for community members
Baldwin said the MHCW supports several policies to help alleviate rental burdens, including programs that give cash assistance to mobile home owners for rent, or relocation assistance.
"We hope these housing voucher programs can come in and help people who are on fixed income or low income," he said.
HB 1810 would appropriate $2 million for a rental assistance program within the state Department of Commerce's Office of Mobile/Manufactured Home Relocation Assistance.
Assistance would be at $200 per month, or 50% of monthly rent, whichever was lower, and would be for low-income tenants over the age of 55 who face rent increases above the rate of inflation.
HB 1771 increases the cases where and the window of time when mobile home residents can receive relocation assistance, giving renters more time.
The bill updates an existing program run by the Office of Mobile/Manufactured Home Relocation Assistance.
Opportunity to buy
Another piece of legislation, HB 1129, would allow give mobile and manufactured home communities residents more opportunity to purchase their community. Landlords would give two weeks’ notice when they intend to sell a manufactured or mobile home community.
The bill's primary sponsor, Rep. Mia Gregerson, D-SeaTac, said in a statement that mobile home closures and conversions have increased in recent years.
"This places these homeowners at high risk of housing insecurity," she said. "Being displaced from one’s home is proven to have adverse impacts on one’s health, safety, and welfare."
Under the proposal, residents would have 45 days to organize. If they are even considering purchasing their community, landlords would have to wait 12 months to finalize sale to any other entity. Residents would have the help of organizations like ROC Northwest, said Victoria O’Banion, marketing and acquisition specialist for the organization.
ROC Northwest helps residents buy their mobile home communities and supports the bill.
O’Banion said many sales occur privately and unbeknownst to residents, who need the time to understand potential changes. The legislation lets residents participate in the open market.
“This notice would come at the intent of sale, not at the time of closing,” O’Banion said. “Residents have never been able to compete or submit an offer.”
The bill also increases the advance notice of a community closure from a year to three years. O’Banion said that gives residents more time to plan for their future.
“Once the park is set to close, there’s not a lot residents can do,” O’Banion said. “They’re kind of in a place where they’re at the mercy of the landlords.”
Baldwin said the MHCW supports the opportunity to purchase but has reservations about the timeline for residents to stop a sale or slow down a closure.
"We need a timeline that's workable," he said. "If we can find a timeline that works for both parties, we're a 'yes' for that bill."
He said mobile home community owners have no problem selling to residents.
Landlords would be able to shut down communities sooner than three years if they provided greater compensation to residents.
Where to next?
The proposed changes are not sure things. The bills are still in the Legislature’s housing committees where they are going through public hearings. Washington residents can track their progress online.
The opportunity to purchase legislation passed through the House Committee on Housing on Monday.
O’Banion said ROC Northwest has worked on opportunity to purchase legislation. She said it’s controversial, but that 2023 marks the most promising effort in passing an opportunity to purchase law.
"Passing this bill will provide a much-needed minimum notification period of three years before the closure or conversion," said Gregerson, the bill's primary sponsor. "This bill will provide clear guidelines for an opportunity to purchase the park as a way of saving the community."
