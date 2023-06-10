Lack of support for Yakima as a primary commercial aviation facility is part of the final report submitted by an airport siting committee that's about to disband.
Tasked by the state in 2019 with finding a site to relieve current and future overcrowding at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission met for the final time Friday morning, June 9.
Public criticism of the CACC’s three finalist sites for a new airport in Pierce and Thurston counties prompted the Legislature to pass, and Gov. Jay Inslee to sign last month, legislation creating a new Commercial Aviation Work Group to restart the discussion of a regional airport site.
The new work group and the legislation creating it takes effect July 23, while the CACC will be disbanded June 30.
But before its role ends, CACC Chairperson Warren Hendrickson surveyed the 22 commission members about their work over the past four years, with 16 of them responding to various questions about the process to identify sites for a new regional airport.
One question asked if Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field should be selected as the single preferred location for a new primary commercial aviation facility. Only three survey respondents replied “yes,” 11 respondents replied “no” and the other two did not answer the question, Hendrickson said.
In comments about the survey, one CACC member said they did not respond to the Yakima airport question because the facility was not fully vetted or investigated by the committee.
Another replied that Joint Base Lewis-McChord, south of Tacoma, should be among the sites considered for a new regional airport, with the military aspects of the facility moved to other locations across the state.
“The city of Yakima is willing to host the commercial aviation facility, but given the difficulty of moving 55,000 passengers a day (to Yakima), the committee could consider a different alternative,” the CACC member wrote. “Yakima Air Terminal and McAllister Field could become a joint military/commercial facility with some relocated JBLM assets.”
Best site ‘yet to be identified’
Hendrickson’s survey of CACC members also showed almost none of them believe the three finalist regional airport sites – Pierce County East, Pierce County Central and Thurston County Central – are suitable locations for a regional airport.
While CACC members differed with Inslee’s preference to use existing airports to relieve Sea-Tac overcrowding, they were not sure where that “greenfield” site might be. Only one committee member opted for the Pierce County Central site, while 13 others chose “a yet to be identified greenfield site.”
Hendrickson said the committee acknowledged the opposition from members of the public, city, county and tribal governments to the three finalist sites.
“We recognize that the three greenfield sites are insufficient and do not (meet requirements),” he said. “But there must be some location, somewhere, that does.
“We don’t know where it is today, nor do we know all the factors that need to be considered to determine the location,” Hendrickson added.
As opposition to the three finalist sites grew, Yakima City Council members sent a letter to state transportation officials at the beginning of 2023 asking that the city be considered, and the CACC has debated the pros and cons of using Yakima’s airport ever since.
Several CACC members, including Lorin Carr and Tony Bean, said in March that Yakima’s location across the Cascade Mountains from the majority of Washington residents created too many logistical problems getting passengers there.
Yakima Air Terminal Director Rob Hodgman, who was deeply involved in the CACC process before being hired in Yakima earlier this year, has since presented a proposal to the Washington State Transportation Commission that would use electric-powered aircraft to bring people from elsewhere in the state to Yakima.
Hodgman’s future-looking plan would have those passengers board larger aircraft at an expanded Yakima airport to travel to their destinations across the country. Among other things, Hodgman’s proposal requires advances in the range and carrying capacity of electric-powered aircraft.
Final public comments
During a public comment session, several people suggested taking a step back.
Tim O’Brien, a member of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association, reiterated that none of the three finalist sites nor a previously considered one near Enumclaw were acceptable for a new airport.
He noted that the most recent major aviation facility to open in the United States, Denver International Airport in the mid-1990s, sparked economic development not only in its immediate vicinity but for the entire Denver metro area.
“I think we need to consider more sites geographically, beyond just this side of the mountains,” O’Brien said. “Yakima in particular is well-located in the center of the state, and I think our legislators really need to take a better look at that.”
Several commenters on Friday suggested the new aviation work group re-examine the CACC’s early assumptions about future air freight and passenger projections, and consider more environmentally friendly forms of transportation, such as high speed rail.
During its deliberations, CACC members have cited Washington State Department of Transportation projections that Sea-Tac is expected to max out its capacity at roughly 67 million annual passengers in 2030. By 2050, air passenger traffic in the Seattle region is expected to increase to 94 million annual passengers, leaving a capacity shortfall of 27 million passengers.
Consultants from the Kimley-Horn engineering and planning firm have noted Sea-Tac, nearby Boeing Field in Seattle and Spokane International Airport accounted for 98% of the state’s total cargo tonnage in 2021, with Sea-Tac itself handling roughly two-thirds of Washington’s air cargo.
Jake Pool, an organizer of those opposed to the two Pierce County finalist sites, mentioned an April report of the health risks faced by thousands who live in the vicinity of Sea-Tac. Combined with noise, traffic and environmental risks, a new regional airport is “a hot potato that nobody wants to be burdened with.”
“Let’s not continue the old way of thinking,” Pool said. “We can do better – let’s move forward with better ways of thinking, with different modes of transportation, and not continue down the same path.”
The two leaders of the state House Transportation Committee, who helped write and revise the legislation creating the new aviation work committee, echoed some of the public’s concerns.
Transportation Committee Chair Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, and Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, both recommended that the CACC make no final recommendation on a regional airport greenfield site, and in the end, the CACC decided to submit a summary of Hendrickson’s survey as its final report.
“We need a fresh start,” Fey said during the public comment portion of Friday’s online CACC meeting. “We have more resources in this new bill. We have more balanced representation (on the new aviation work committee). We have the language that puts this in the context of our overall transportation (system) rather than just aviation.”
