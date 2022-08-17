Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farms on Wednesday, alleging the company discriminated against workers.
The lawsuit alleges the company discriminated against domestic workers and women, deceived workers regarding job requirements and wages, and retaliated against workers who tried to assert their rights.
Ostrom Mushroom Farms could not immediately be reached for comment.
Between January 2021 and May 2022, Ostrom fired more than 140 mushroom pickers, most of whom were women, according to a news release from Ferguson's office. An advertisement for workers posted on Facebook called for only male workers, according to the lawsuit. Women were disciplined at higher rates than men, the lawsuit said.
Meanwhile, Ostrom hired 65 foreign H-2A workers in April 2022. Ferguson alleged that Ostrom abused the H-2A system and sought to replace domestic workers with H-2A workers. The U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A program is meant to provide foreign labor when an employer faces a labor shortage.
When Ostrom began applying for the H-2A program in early 2021, Ferguson alleges that Ostrom increased mushroom pickers’ production quotas and issued more warnings without providing workers with information about worker productivity. The lawsuit alleges these changes were a pretext to fire domestic employees.
At the same time, the lawsuit alleges that Ostrom did not hire domestic employees, even though domestic labor was available. Ferguson points to the job requirement of 3 months of agricultural experience, which many H-2A workers did not have, as evidence for discrimination.
When workers complained, Ostrom allegedly retaliated through unwarranted warnings and one case where a manager physically assaulted a worker with a metal cart, according to the lawsuit.
The alleged retaliation, along with the alleged discrimination against female and domestic workers, are violations of the Washington Law Against Discrimination, Ferguson's office said. The lawsuit alleges that deceiving workers in regards to employment and job eligibility violates the Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit was filed in Yakima County Superior Court.
Ostrom moved to Sunnyside in 2019, where it employs around 200 workers and ships between eight and nine million pounds of mushrooms each year, according to the lawsuit. In June, Ostrom workers protested outside the facility and submitted a petition demanding fair pay and safe working conditions.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
