Larissa Leon, 17, poses for a portrait in her ranchero dress, a traditional Mexican dress designed for Folklorico dancers, that is entirely made out of duct tape Monday, June 28, 2021, at her home in Sunnyside, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Larissa Leon of Sunnyside, who created a folklorico-inspired prom dress entirely out of duct tape, was selected as one of five finalists in a national contest.

She is in the running for Duck Brand’s “Stuck at Home” scholarship.

Online voting is open until July 14 at www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote. The winner of the dress category will be announced on or around July 21. One vote is allowed per day with a valid email address.

The grand prize winner of the dress category will win $10,000, with a runner-up prize of $500.