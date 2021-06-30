Larissa Leon of Sunnyside, who created a folklorico-inspired prom dress entirely out of duct tape, was selected as one of five finalists in a national contest.
She is in the running for Duck Brand’s “Stuck at Home” scholarship.
Online voting is open until July 14 at www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote. The winner of the dress category will be announced on or around July 21. One vote is allowed per day with a valid email address.
The grand prize winner of the dress category will win $10,000, with a runner-up prize of $500.