Yakima County Commissioners cleared a proposition for the Aug. 1 ballot for voters to consider a public hospital district in the Lower Valley.
The decision came less than three months after the idea of a Lower Valley hospital district was first emerged in a Toppenish church gym from community members concerned about the closing of the Family Maternity Center at Astria Toppenish Hospital last December.
In Washington, public hospital districts are granted rights by the state to operate a hospital or administer any type of care – like labor and delivery – deemed necessary by voters.
There are 56 public hospital districts in the state. Kittitas Valley Healthcare and Prosser Memorial Hospital are part of public hospital districts.
Members of the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup, made up of residents and health care providers, gathered more than 1,000 signatures the Lower Valley to bring to the county commissioners.
Commissioners had public hearings to determine the parameters of the proposed district and its borders.
Initially, the district enveloped most of the Lower Valley, including the Yakima County portion of the Yakama Nation. Grandview and Sunnyside were excluded because of their proximity to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Commissioners removed nine voting precincts from the original proposal. In the proposition that will be on the ballot, land to the north, south and west of Sunnyside, including Mabton, was removed because it is close to Sunnyside and Prosser.
Residents in these areas and the rest of the county will still be able to receive care from district facilities and staff. The revised hospital district boundaries can be found online by visiting www.yhne.ws/3zfIpuT.
If the measure is approved, residents within the hospital district will vote on a board of five at-large commissioners to oversee district operations.
County Commissioner LaDon Linde said having at-large hospital district commissioners would prevent any struggle with finding residents within the districts to volunteer for the positions, especially as some parts of the hospital district are scarcely populated.
“You don’t always know where you’re going to get interest and thus participation, particularly in an area as rural as this,” Linde said.
Don Anderson, chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney, mentioned the recent dissolution of the Cowiche Sewer District, which could not find enough people to fill its board of directors, as an example of the benefits of at large commissioners.
A vote on district commissioners will happen if the district is established.
Before voting in support of putting the proposition on the August ballot, Linde made clear residents would vote on whether to establish a new tax district.
Once the board of commissioners is established, they can choose to put a property tax of up to 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value within the district to a vote.
Linde and Commissioner Kyle Curtis voted in favor of the measure. Commissioner Amanda McKinney was absent.
“I do have some concerns,” Linde said. “I do want to note that we as a board of county commissioners are not raising taxes by allowing this proposal to go forward to the ballot, but the voters also need to understand that this is a proposed taxing district and if approved, the hospital district board will come back to you as voters to seek approval of a new property tax at a yet to be determined level.”
He added that between now and August, he’d like to see members of the Toppenish Maternity Workgroup present more solid plans for how the hospital district would address the issue of access to labor and delivery services in the Lower Valley.
“This proposal was brought to us as a vehicle to solve the problem of having a care system in or near the Toppenish area to care for high-risk deliveries,” Linde said. “I have yet to see a proposal that solves that particular issue/problem and I believe they need to show the voters what that would look like in order to gain their approval.”
Toppenish Maternity Workgroup members are working to find and train five volunteers to run for hospital district commissioner. The group is putting together a community health needs assessment to determine health care needs in the area. The group has also been checking with other public hospital districts on possible funding models.
